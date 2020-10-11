IPL 2020 Orange Cap Holder: KXIP's KL Rahul Maintains Top Spot in Run-scoring Charts, Kohli Sixth

Kings XI Punjab batsman KL Rahul (387 runs) retained the top spot in the run-scoring charts after the IPL 2020 after they lost to KKR by 2 runs and RCB defeat CSK in the second game on Saturday.

IPL 2020 Orange Cap holder: Kings XI Punjab batsman KL Rahul (387 runs) retained the top spot in the run-scoring charts after the IPL 2020 after they lost to KKR by 2 runs and RCB defeat CSK by 37 runs in the second game on Saturday. Kohli, who smashed 90* against CSK, has moved up to sixth.

Kings XI Punjab continued their poor form in the IPL 2020, as they lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by a small margin of two runs. This means that they remain at the bottom of the points table, with six losses from seven games. A game that they should have won comfortably, KXIP threw their early initiative away, to hand the win to KKR, only in the last over.

Chasing 165 to win, openers Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul set the dice rolling with a partnership of 115. Mayank scored 56, while Rahul was out in the penultimate over for 74. At one stage, KXIP were cruising at 144/1, in 17.1 over. But a rash shot from Nicholas Pooran (16), shifted the momentum to KKR camp. He was castled by Sunil Narine, as he looked to go for a big six.

From there on, the KXIP batsmen just couldn't get going. Prasidh Krishna came up with an excellent 19th over, where he bagged the wicket of KXIP skipper Rahul. With 14 needed off the last over, it was all over for the Punjab side.

Glenn Maxwell did try his bit in the end, but could not do so as seven were needed off the last delivery.

Earlier in the day, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Dinesh Karthik finally found form with the bat as he smashed 58 off 29 balls to take his side to 164/4 against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium here on Saturday.

It was Karthik's first half-century in the ongoing IPL season, while Shubman Gill (57) too raced to his second fifty of the tournament.

Mohammed Shami (1/30) provided the breakthrough for KXIP with the wicket of opener Rahul Tripathi (4) in the second over. Soon after, a mix-up led to the run out of Nitish Rana (2).

Eoin Morgan then joined Gill and tried to steady the ship for KKR, but couldn't last long as he was dismissed in 11th over off Ravi Bishnoi for 24. Karthik then came out all guns blazing and gave KKR some much-needed momentum. He put up 82 runs for the fourth wicket with Gill, scoring most of the runs before the latter was run out in the 18th over for a 47-ball 57.

Karthik nearly played through the innings but was run out off the last ball of the KKR innings.