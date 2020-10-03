IPL 2020 Orange Cap Holder: Mayank Agarwal Retains Top Spot in Run-scoring Charts after CSK vs SRH Match

Kings XI Punjab batsman Mayank Agarwal remained atop the run-scoring charts after the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday (October 2). [IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE]

Agarwal (246 runs) is slightly ahead of Rahul (239 runs) in the list. Chennai Super Kings batsman Faf du Plessis (195 runs), Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma (170 runs) and Rajasthan Royals' Sanju Samson (167 runs) round off the top five.

There is no end to MS Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings' woes as the former India captain once again struggled, even physically, to take his side past the finish line, falling short by seven runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL on Friday.

CSK controlled the first innings for a large part before youngsters Priyam Garg (51 not out) and Abhishek Sharma (31) lifted SRH to a competitive 164 for five after electing to bat. Their top guns not contributing much, former India U-19 World Cup skipper Garg scored his maiden IPL fifty and with Abhishek raised a 77-run stand for the fifth wicket. SRH collected 53 runs in the last four overs to make it a contest.

Playing a record 194th IPL game, the stage was set for Dhoni to silence his critics but all he could manage was 47 runs off 36 balls as CSK fell short. Coming to bat at number five, Dhoni had enough balls at his disposal, a manageable target and trusted aide in Ravindra Jadeja (50) for company but again his attack came too late.

It was Jadeja who took CSK closer to the target before getting out while Dhoni struggled in their 72-run stand for the fifth wicket. Except for a few hits, Dhoni struggled to time the ball. He also lost steam towards the end, having batted in hot conditions for over an hour. He hit Khaleel Ahmed for a massive six in the 19th over, which had to be completed by him because Bhuvneshwar Kumar hurt his leg after bowling just one ball.

CSK needed 28 runs from the final over and skipper David Warner handed the ball to 18-year-old J and K spinner Abdul Samad. It was a gamble which paid off. Samad started with a wide that yielded CSK a boundary but held his nerves to see his side through. SRH spinners, specially Rashid Khan deserve the credit for the win. Rashid was, as usual exceptional, as he choked CSK with his well-measured deliveries. He did not get a wicket but conceded only 12 runs his four overs.