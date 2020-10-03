IPL 2020: Out or Not Out? Sanju Samson's Dismissal in RCB vs RR Sparks Controversy

Sanju Samson was caught by Yuzvendra Chahal off his own delivery, but his wicket raised questions.

Did the ball touch the ground? Was there a finger underneath the ball? Was the evidence inconclusive? These are some of the questions that were raised as Sanju Samson was given out by the Third Umpire in the match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Batting first, Rajasthan got off to a rocky start as they lost Steve Smith and Jos Butller early. All eyes were then on Sanju Samson who started the IPL brilliantly and scored back-to-back fifties in the first two matches.

But in this match, the wicket-keeper batsman lost his wicket cheaply scoring four off three balls, falling prey to Yuzvendra Chahal.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Sanju tried to drive the ball but couldn't time it and Chahal dived at full stretch and held onto a low-catch of his own bowling. The soft signal was out but the decision was sent upstairs. The third umpire couldn't find any conclusive evidence to overturn the decision, so Sanju had to walk back to the pavilion.

This irked some fans, as they took to Twitter to show their displeasure.

@ICCLiveCoverage What the hell is going with 3rd Umpires decision in 14th and 15th matches...a run out in CSK/SRH....Catch of Sanju Samson by Chahal...I Think 3rd Umpire is blind of Cricket rules. — seelam siva kumar (@seelamsiva417) October 3, 2020

❤️day Ka Third Umpire he kal FAF aur Aaj Sanju Samson .kya Karte ho Yaar Kam se Sahi decision Diya Karo #RR — Shivam Bhardwaj(Mi) (@bhardwajshiva19) October 3, 2020

Bookies who had money on Sanju Samson's fifty right now: https://t.co/FGwg4hEjGe — Shoaib Niazi (@ShoaibNiaziSRK) October 3, 2020

This was the catch which made Sanju Samson "out" .. Then what's the purpose of Technology‍♂️ Favour of Benefit of doubt , Batsman was denied it..#IPL2020 #RR pic.twitter.com/ZxT9uqNi0G — Amal Sudhakaran (@amal_sachinism) October 3, 2020

Middle-order batsman Mahipal Lomror's valuable 47 helped Rajasthan Royals set a 155-run target for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 15th IPL 2020 match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Saturday.