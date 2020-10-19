IPL 2020: Pat Cummins Lauds Lockie Ferguson’s Spell, But Is ‘Frustrated’ About His Own Bowling

KKR’s Australian paceman Pat Cummins, who’s been a marquee purchase for the Kolkata franchise, lauded Ferguson’s efforts, however, has been very frustrated with his own performance this season

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday registering their fifth win of the tournament. The 35th fixture of IPL 2020 between the two teams ended in super over as both the teams ended up with 163. Kiwi pacer Lockie Ferguson playing his first match for KKR bowled a splendid spell conceding just 15 runs from his four overs. He then took his team across the line in the super over by clinching two wickets.

KKR’s Australian paceman Pat Cummins, who’s been a marquee purchase for the Kolkata franchise, lauded Ferguson’s efforts, however, has been very frustrated with his own performance this season. Cummins, speaking in a post-match interview said, “It was pretty easy decision to pick Lockie,” to bowl in the super over given his great performance during the match. Cummins went to add Lockie’s bowled exceptionally well even under pressure situation such as the Super Over.

Cummins has picked just three wickets so far in the tournament and has not yet found his rhythm even after the season heading towards the playoffs. In the post-match interview, Cummins also said, “It's frustrating sometimes. You want to get some wickets early. That's cricket, it does not come sometimes. And other days, you bowl really poorly and you get four-five wickets. I'm trying to improve in each game, looking at what I'm doing right and what I can improve.” He’s trying to gauge his performance to assess what is working and if it needs improvement somewhere.

Coming back to the match, SRH won the toss and decided to bowl first. KKR scored 163 at the loss of five wickets with openers Shubham Gill and Rahul Tripathi opening on a good start. Gill scored 36 runs in 37 deliveries. Skipper Eoin Morgan scored 34 in 23 deliveries and Dinesh Karthik scored an unbeaten 29 in 14 balls to help their team post a decent total of 163.

SRH started off with a good opening as Jonny Bairstow and Kane Williamson took on KKR bowlers smashing them all over the ground. Bairstow made 36 runs in 28 balls and Williamson scored 29 in 19 deliveries. SRH lost couple of wickets in quick succession until skipper David Warner played a captain’s innings by scoring an unbeaten 47 in 37 balls and taking his side to level the scores.

The match went on to a super over in which SRH scored just two losing both their wickets. KKR chased the score with no effort.