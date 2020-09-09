IPL 2020: Irfan Pathan Feels These Three Youngsters Are 'The Players to Watch Out For'

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan has named three youngsters as the players to watch out for in the upcoming Indian Premier League which is to begin on September 19 in Abu Dhabi.The 35-year-old Baroda cricketer said in a tweet that he is looking forward to these ‘three young prospects’ as IPL kick-off date nears.
“Looking forward to see three youngsters prosper this ipl season 1) @yashasvi_j @rajasthanroyals 2) Ravi Bishnoi @lionsdenkxip 3) Abdul Samad @SunRisers. I’m sure all three will do well for their respective franchise also players to watch out for Indian cricket.what’s your pick?” tweeted Pathan.
Yashaswi Jaiswal, Ravi Bishnoi and Abdul Samad as his top picks. While Jaiswal and Bishnoi have already showcased their talent in the Under-19 World Cup this year, Samad is an 18-year-old batter from the state of Jammu and Kashmir. Pathan has been a mentor to the state Ranji side and oversaw the Samad during several net session. The three youngsters are expected to gain a wealth of experience as they are set to share the dressing room with modern-day greats.
For instance, Bishnoi who himself is a leg-spinner, is expected to gain a lot from the head coach and legend Anil Kumble. While Jaiswal will turn up for Rajasthan Royals who have no dearth of quality batters in their line up with the likes of Jos Buttler, Steve Smith and Ben Stokes in presence.
Meanwhile Samad will extend his services to Sunrisers Hyderabad. The 18-year-old batter had impressed Pathan when he was mentoring the state of Jammu and Kashmir. Pathan in turn had suggested Sunrisers Hyderabad to acquire the young talent. The IPL begins with Chennai Super Kings taking on Mumbai Indians in the first match in Abu Dhabi.
