IPL 2020: Piyush Chawla Overtakes Harbhajan Singh, Becomes Third-Highest Wicket-Taker

Chennai Super Kings had a jolt of their lives when they found out that two senior cricketers that is Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh won't be featuring for them in the upcoming Indian Premier League. But if the IPL opener is anything to go by, then it doesn't seem that they will be bothered by the absence of the senior pros.

Piyush Chawla bowled brilliantly as he went past Bhajji to become the third-highest wicket-taker in the history of the league in the IPL opener against Mumbai Indians.

Chawla accounted for the wicket of Rohit Sharma to achieve this feat.

From KXIP to KKR, Chawla has played in many franchises in the IPL. He would look to perform well and win the trust of his skipper MS Dhoni during the course of the league. He was CSK’s most expensive player in the last player auction as he was roped in from KKR.

At the top of the list is Sri Lankan veteran Lasith Malinga (170) – who pulled out of the tournament. Following Malinga is leg-spinner Amit Mishra – who has 157 wickets. Chawla now has 151 wickets, while Harbhajan has 150 scalps to his name. West Indies cricketer Dwayne Bravo – who has not been picked for the IPL opener – with 147 wickets is at the fifth spot in the highest wicket-taker list.

A 115-run stand for the third wicket between Ambati Rayudu and Faf du Plessis saw Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 opener at the Shiekh Abu Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhab.

Chasing 163 to win, CSK got off to a poor start as they lost both openers Shane Watson (4) and Murali Vijay (1) in the first two overs itself, Trent Boult accounting for the former while James Pattinson got rid of the latter.

However, Rayudu and Du Plessis' stand ensured CSK could finish the chase with minimal fuss even though a lower-order collapse could have spelled disaster for CSK.