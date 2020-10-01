IPL 2020: Planned to Put KKR's Death Bowling Under Pressure But Lost Too Many Wickets - Steve Smith

Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith admitted that losing too many wickets up front during the second innings of the IPL 2020 match against Kolkata Knight Riders hurt their chances of chasing the total down.

Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith admitted that losing too many wickets up front during the second innings of the IPL 2020 match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Dubai on Wednesday (September 30) hurt their chances of chasing the total down.

"It didn't quite go to plan for us. That happens in T20 cricket sometimes, we have a few areas to improve on, and keep moving forward," Smith said after the match.

"You could go one way or another (with the toss). KKR like to chase, so we planned to put their death bowling under pressure but obviously couldn't do that as we lost too many wickets upfront.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Smith also admitted that his teammates struggling to come to terms with the dimensions of the Dubai ground, adding that some of them felt like they were still playing in Sharjah.

"Few of us still thought we were playing in Sharjah. It did (feel a lot different), the far side is a very big side and we didn't see too many balls going there and the other side is slightly shorter.

"We probably didn't adapt to the dimensions and the wicket, also dropped a few catches which cost us."

Smith, however, didn't think there was a need for wholesale changes to the playing XI unless necessary, adding that the conditions they faced would determine their playing XI on any given day.

"It is about forming whatever XI is best for the conditions we are facing, we will wait and see. Disappointing tonight but we need to keep moving forward.

Smith also touched upon his battle with compatriot Pat Cummins, who dismissed him early in the innings.

"It wasn't a great battle with Cummins, he won easily and spoke to him now and he said you smack those in the nets, sometimes you just get a good one."