IPL 2020: Play More Competitive Cricket, Kumar Sangakkara's Advice to MS Dhoni

Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkjara has adviced MS Dhoni to play competitive cricket if the 39-year-old wants to find personal form.Dhoni is clearly not in the best possible form and has clearly struggled to lead one of the best IPL teams to title glory this year. Chennai are languishing behind right at the bottom of the table and MSD as a captain is right in the middle of it.

“He will of course be disappointed with his personal form but with only 2 games to go, I don’t think there is any point in trying to salvage that. It’s about winning games. He can address it after he goes and comes back next year,” Sangakkara said on Star Sports. “But what he has to do is to play some more super-competitive cricket in between. You can’t have long gaps between your IPL seasons, not playing international cricket or not playing regional or first-class cricket. He has got to be super competitive and play competitive cricket to be in form,” he added.

He also said that the current form doesn’t take anything away from Dhoni the player who has served Indian cricket for a long long time.“I am sure he is hungry to keep playing, hungry to perform. Knowing MSD, he would much rather take a team win than a half-century for himself. That’s the way he has been built, that’s the way he has always thought. If he can contribute to it in any way, even by scoring 10 runs he’d be happy.”

“.... you will always have a season or series where you’re off the boil, and this is MS’. It has reflected on the team’s fortunes as well. And it’s something you get to expect. You can over analyse it, you analyse it any which way, it just happens. And it’s happened at the back end of MSD’s career.

“But that doesn’t make him a lesser player or less important for CSK at all. It’s just one of those phases that he has got to deal with and he’s got to come out of it,” Sangakkara signed off.