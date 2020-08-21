IPL 2020: Players Use Balcony to Interact, Do Light Workout on Day 1

Restricted to their rooms for six days, players who have landed in the UAE for the IPL, spent their opening day talking to each other through 'balconies' besides following a fitness plan handed out by the teams' trainers. Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab players arrived in Dubai on Thursday evening while Kolkata Knight Riders landed in Abu Dhabi in the night. While Royals' squad completed its day 1 testing as per BCCI's Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) at the airport itself, KXIP went for a repeat test on Friday.
As per the BCCI SOP, testing will be done on day 1, 3 and 6 and after that teams can start training for the league, beginning September 19. Since no one is allowed to step out of the room in the six-day isolation period, players made full use of their dedicated balconies to speak to each other but following all social distancing guidelines.
The Royals have demarcated the outdoor area which a player cannot use if his next door teammate too is outside. "The players can use the outdoor area alternately. For example, I can't be in the balcony when the player next door too is outside but I can be out with the player in the following room," a team source told PTI. KXIP players can talk to their immediate neighbour while using the balcony but the heat in Dubai would ensure they do it in daytime.
Royals pacer Jaydev Unadkat also posted a video on social media, covering his first morning in Dubai. Going by the video, he has an air cycle in his room to keep him in shape and he used the outdoor area for his Yoga session. Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers and Mumbai Indians left for UAE on Friday. Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad players will leave India over the weekend.
