IPL 2020: Players With Best Economy Rate - Delhi Capitals' Axar Patel Most Miserly Bowler So Far

IPL 2020 has witnessed plenty of fours and sixes in its first two weeks. Life has not been easy for the bowlers especially when they are bowling in grounds like Sharjah.

But some of the slow bowlers and even pace-men have bowled with excellent control and clever variations to keep the marauding batsmen under check. We take a look at the bowler who have maintained the best economy rate so far in the competition.

1. Axar Patel (Delhi Capitals) – 4.60

The all-rounder might be Delhi Capitals’ second choice behind Ravichandran Ashwin but if he continues to maintain his excellent economy rate he will quickly become his franchise’s top choice. Although Patel has picked up only a couple of wickets, he has an unbelievable economy rate of just 4.6 runs per over.

Even with short boundaries with venues like Sharjah, left-arm spinner Axar Patel has been impressive in maintaining excellent control to keep the marauding batsmen under check.

2. Washington Sundar (Royal Challengers Bangalore) – 4.72

The Karnataka all-rounder has been miserly when it comes to giving runs away. Although he might not have picked up more than one wicket in his four games so far in IPL 2020, Sundar has managed to keep the run flow in check with an economy rate of just 4.72.

He forms an integral part of Virat Kohli’s side and has helped fellow leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal bag the wickets at the other end thanks to his tight bowling.

3. Rashid Khan (Sunrisers Hyderabad) – 5.20

The Afghanistan leg-spinner has been on song in IPL 2020 since his very first ball. Now only has Rashid Khan managed to pick wickets at regular interval but he has also kept the batsmen in check thanks to his excellent control and variation.

He averages just 20.8 with the ball from five games with five wickets and has maintained an excellent economy rate of 5.2 an over.

4. Mohammad Nabi (Sunrisers Hyderababd) – 5.75

The Afghanistan all-rounder has only played in one game in IPL 2020 so far but was brilliant with the ball. Batsmen found it hard to get his off-spinner away and he formed a brilliant combination with fellow Afghan spinned Rashid Khan.

However, SRH’s choice to play three foreign batsmen has kept him out of the playing XI so far in the tournament.

5. Jofra Archer (Rajasthan Royals) – 6.75

He is the only pace bowler in a list that is dominated by slow bowlers. Archer has built on his success in last IPL as well as international exposure with England to bowl with great pace and accuracy.

The England paceman has been swashbuckling with the willow and super accurate with the ball in hand in both half of the innings.