IPL 2020: Players With Best Economy Rate – Kolkata Knight Riders’ Lockie Ferguson Tops The List

At the end of 45 matches in the IPL 2020, many bowlers have cemented their positions in their respective teams and in the bowling records list this season. Here is a list of the top five bowlers with the best economy rate in IPL 2020.

T20 format is mostly about the batsmen hitting big, but still some bowlers through their sheer brilliance have been successful in restricting them. At the end of 45 matches in the IPL 2020, many bowlers have cemented their positions in their respective teams and in the bowling records list this season. There are also some who have made a late entry in the tournament but proved very useful to their sides. Here is a list of the top five bowlers with the best economy rate in IPL 2020.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE|IPL 2020 SCHEDULE|IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Lockie Ferguson (Kolkata Knight Riders) – 5.16

Lockie Ferguson was a late entrant in the KKR playing XI, but within one week, he has made his presence felt. Having played only three matches in IPL 2020, he has bowled 12 overs in which he gave away only 62 runs at an economy rate of 5.16. He was a bit expensive in the last match against Delhi Capitals where he conceded 30 runs, but he still tops this list owing to his performances in the first two matches.

Rashid Khan (Sunrisers Hyderabad) – 5.29

The 22 years old Rashid Khan has been a rock solid performer for his sinking team SRH. With 14 wickets in 11 matches, he is the highest wicket-taker for his team. He has bowled 44 overs at an economy rate of 5.29. His best performance came in the match against Kings XI Punjab, where he picked 3 wickets while giving away just 12 runs in 4 overs.

IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP

Washington Sundar (Royal Challengers Bangalore) – 5.72

Royal Challengers Bangalore owes a lot of their success to the spinner and all-rounder Washington Sundar. Although he has not been very successful in claiming wickets with just six of them in 11 matches, he has been very crucial in restricting the opponent batsmen. In the 37 overs that he has bowled in the tournament, he has given just 212 runs, which translates to 5.72 runs per over.

Chris Morris (Royal Challengers Bangalore) – 5.74

Bowling all-rounder Chris Morris has proved to be a great addition to his side RCB. He is not just an economical bowler (5.74 per over), but also a great striker with 10 wickets in six matches. With a bowling strike rate of 14.2, he is one of the best in the tournament. His best figures came against Rajasthan Royals, where he picked four wickets for 26 runs.

Mitchell Santner (Chennai Super Kings) – 5.75

The latest bowler entrant of this list is Mitchell Santner, who just played his first match for Chennai Super Kings on Sunday against RCB. In the four overs he bowled, he picked one wicket while conceding 23 runs.