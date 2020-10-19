IPL 2020: Players With Best Economy Rate – Lockie Ferguson Is New Addition To The List

Some bowlers have given a hard time to the batsmen in this year's IPL. Here is the list of five bowlers with the best economy in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League.

Although T20 is considered a batsmen's game, some bowlers catch attention with their bowling skill. No matter how hard even the best batsmen try to hit them, they manage to restrict them. There are some bowlers in IPL 2020 who have given a hard time to the batsmen of opposition.

Here is the list of five bowlers with the best economy in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League.

Lockie Ferguson

Lockie Ferguson of Kolkata Knight Riders made it to the top spot on the list of bowlers with best economy after his superb performance against Sunrisers Hyderabad. His economy is of 3.75. In the last match against SRH, Ferguson clinched three wickets in four overs. He gave 15 runs in four overs. He also took two wickets in the super over. He has played only one game so far in IPL 2020.

Chris Morris

Chris Morris of Royal Challengers Bangalore is at the second place in the standings with an economy of 5.25. In four games, he has conceded 84 runs in total 16 overs. He has picked nine wickets till now in the tournament. Morris has also taken four wickets in one game in this season. His best bowling figure is four for 26.

Rashid Khan

One of the most reliable bowlers in Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rashid Khan has grabbed the third position on the list of most economical bowlers. His economy is 5.52. In nine matches, he has bowled 36 overs, conceding 199 runs. The spinner has clinched 11 wickets till now in IPL 2020. His best bowling figure is three for 12.

Axar Patel

Delhi Capitals’ all-rounder Axar Patel has contributed with both bat and ball in this tournament. He has played eight games so far in this season and bowled total 27 overs in those matches. He has been hit for 151 runs in those 27 overs. He is standing at the fourth position with an economy of 5.59. He gave his best as a bowler in a game in which he clinched two wickets, conceding 18 runs.

Mohammad Nabi

Mohammad Nabi of Sunrisers Hyderabad is at the fifth place in the standings with an economy of 5.75. He has played only one game till now in IPL 2020 and in that fixture, he gave 23 runs in four overs.

