IPL 2020: Players With Best Economy Rate - Two RCB Bowlers Lead the List

In a format like T20 cricket and especially IPL, the batsmen are in full aggression to raise the figure on the score board but there is a proper opposition by the bowlers to restrict them to score.

It has not been an easy task for the bowlers to keep runs under check in IPL. With small grounds like Sharjah, sixes and fours have been a regular feature in most of the games.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

However, some bowlers have managed to bowl with excellent control over their line and length to keep the marauding batsmen in check. Spinners are dominating the list of most economical bowlers although South African paceman Chris Morris is topping the list after his performance in his first game for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP

Here is the list of most economical bowlers in IPL 2020 after most sides have played at least seven games in the tournament.

Chris Morris (Royal Challengers Bangalore) – 4.75

He has turned out in only one game this season but the South African all-rounder has made an immediate impact in the tournament. Up against the IPL-12 runners-up Chennai Super Kings, paceman Chris Morris picked up three wickets and only gave away 19 runs in his four overs to maintain an excellent economy rate 4.75. Virat Kohli will look for more such fine performance from Morris.

Washington Sundar (Royal Challengers Bangalore) – 4.88

The Karnataka all-rounder has been a revelation in IPL 2020. Everyone knew that leg-spinner Sundar had plenty of variety in his bowling but he has managed to bowl with excellent control to have a brilliant economy rate of 4.88 runs per over after the first six games.

While he may not have picked up as many wickets as Yuzvendra Chahal for his side but Sundar remains an assent for Virat Kohli.

Rashid Khan (Sunrisers Hyderabad) – 5.03

The Afghanistan leg-spinner has been wicket-taking as well as an economical bowler for Sunrisers Hyderabad so far in the tournament. Most batsmen have found it hard to pick Rashid Khan’s variations, which have bought him 10 wickets in first 7 games. The leg-spinner has also maintained a brilliant economy rate of 5.03 with batsmen looking to score 8 and 10 runs an over.

Also Read: Yes, Jofra Archer Has an Old Tweet Relating to the Mumbai Power Outage Too

Axar Patel (Delhi Capitals) – 5.05

The all-rounder had been topping the economical bowlers’ charts till last week but has slipped a little in the last couple of games. In spite of that, Axar Patel has a brilliant economy rate of just over 5 an over. He also has six wickets in six games so far, Patel has managed to strengthen his position as the ‘go-to’ all-rounder for Shreyas Iyer in the side.

Mohammad Nabi (Sunrisers Hyderabad) – 5.75

The Afghanistan all-rounder has only played in one game in IPL 2020 so far but was brilliant with the ball. Batsmen found it hard to get his off-spinner away and he formed a brilliant combination with fellow Afghan spinner Rashid Khan. It remains to be seen when Sunrisers Hyderabad will give Nabi another run in the field.