IPL 2020: Players With Best Strike-Rates - Kieron Pollard Only Player With 200 plus SR

A couple of weeks into the tournament, batsmen are starting to hit their top gear with guys like Kieron Pollard and AB de Villiers finding their range and firepower.

When it comes to T20 cricket, strike-rates are probably one of the most crucial elements and requirements from a batsman.

There are, of course, those like Rajasthan Royals’ Sanju Samson who has exploded from the block and giving guys like Pollard a run for their money. We take a look at batsmen with the highest strike-rates in the tournament after the first two weeks.

1. Kieron Pollard (Mumbai Indians) – 208.97

The burly West Indies all-rounder took a couple of matches to warm-up but has been devastating since then. Kieron Pollard was simply brutal during his 60-run knock off just 24 balls against Royal Challengers Bangalore to help Mumbai Indians tie the game. He followed it up with another masterful display against Kings XI Punjab, scoring 47 off 20 balls to set up the defending champions’ comprehensive victory. He added another 25 off 13 balls in the last game against SRH.

2. Sanju Samson (Rajasthan Royals) – 198.83

The Kerala wicketkeeper-batsman has hit a golden patch right from the start of IPL 2020. First, he went on a six-hitting spree against IPL-12 runners-up Chennai Super Kings and then came up with another superb 85 against Kings XI Punjab in a record chase for the Royals. Although Samson failed in the third and fourth games, he has still managed to maintain an overall strike-rate of near 200 for the tournament.

3. AB de Villiers (Royal Challengers Bangalore) – 178.04

The former South African captain might have hung up his boots from international cricket but he has not lost his touch or class. De Villiers has already notched up a couple of half-centuries in his first 4 games for RCB this season and maintained a strike-rate in excess of 186. The man known as ‘Mr 360’ has lived up to his reputation and is still a devastating player in all conditions in the T20 format.

4. Rahul Tewatia (Rajasthan Royals) – 165.57

The Haryana all-rounder had a horror start to his batting campaign against Kings XI Punjab and was batting on 5 off 13 balls as his team chased 224 for a win. But one over from Sheldon Cotterell changed Tewatia’s fortunes as he managed to smash an incredible five sixes in six balls to score an unlikely whirlwind fifty.

Since then the Royals’ all-rounder has gone from strength-to-strength scoring another impressive 24 off 12 against Royal Challengers Bangalore to take his overall strike-rate to 165.57 for IPL 2020.

5. Nicholas Pooran (Kings XI Punjab) – 163.01

The West Indies southpaw began IPL 2020 disastrously – with two ducks in the first game (duck in Super Over as well). But since then Nicholas Pooran has managed to turn his form and fortunes around. The wicketkeeper-batsman has started to find his range including 25 off 8 balls against Rajasthan Royals and 44 off 27 balls against Mumbai Indians. His strike-rate has zoomed to 163.01 which is great news for Kings XI Punjab.