IPL 2020: Players With Most Fours in The 13th Season of IPL So Far

Usually it is the six-hitters who come in the spotlight but the boundary-hitters have a major contribution to the team's total. Here is a list of the players who have scored the maximum fours in the IPL 2020 so far.

KL Rahul (Kings XI Punjab) – 16 fours

The Kings XI Punjab captain leads the way among the batsmen with most fours. Out of his tally of 16 fours, 14 came during his century against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, when he scored 132 off 69 balls. Rahul also managed a couple of more boundaries in KXIP’s opening game when he scored 21 against the Delhi Capitals.

Faf du Plessis (Chennai Super Kings) – 11 fours

The CSK batsman is the leading run-scorer as well as the second-highest boundary hitter in the tournament so far. Du Plessis began the tournament hitting six fours in his 44-ball 58 against defending champions Mumbai Indians as CSK posted a five-wicket win. In the last gams against the Delhi Capitals, Du Plessis added four more boundaries to his tally apart from the one four he hit against Rajasthan Royals.

Mayank Agarwal (Kings XI Punjab) – 11 fours

Joining his skipper and his Karnataka teammate in the four-hitting charts is the Kings XI Punjab opener. Agarwal blazed seven fours and four sixes in his 60-ball 89 against the Delhi Capitals. The opener carried on his fine form against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the second game, adding four more fours to his name during his 26-run knock.

Rishabh Pant (Delhi Capitals) – 10 fours

The young Delhi wicket-keeper batsman is yet to kick into full gear but has managed a couple of impressive 30s in his first two games so far. Pant hit four fours in the first game against Kings XI Punjab, scoring a vital 31 off 29 balls and then added another one in the Super Over, which Delhi won easily. In the second game against the Chennai Super Kings, Pant gathered five boundaries during his knock of 37 off 25 balls.

Prithvi Shaw (Delhi Capitals) – 10 fours

The Capitals opener found his range and touch against the Chennai Super Kings in their last match. The 20-year-old smashed nine boundaries in a delightful 43-ball 64 which set up Delhi’s impressive total of 175/3 against Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s side. The nine fours were in addition to the one he hit against Kings XI Punjab before being dismissed early by Mohammad Shami.