IPL 2020: Players With Most Fours - KXIP Duo At the Top

The boundary fours are the most crucial and safe runs a batsman would want to score. The fours in a match are often un-noticed compared to the massive sixes. Here is a list of players with maximum four in this season of IPL.

It’s not just raining sixes in the United Arab Emirates in the 13th edition of the IPL but plenty of conventional boundaries scored by the batsmen too. Top batsmen have shown the skill to pierce the field with precision when they are not aiming for the maximums.

Kings XI Punjab might be bottom of the points table with just one win in seven games but their openers, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal are still leading the way when it comes to top four-hitters in IPL 2020.

Another team struggling to win, Chennai Super Kings also have a couple of batsmen in the top five off this list. He is a list of top five boundary hitters after three weeks of action in IPL 2020.

KL Rahul (Kings XI Punjab) – 37 fours

The Kings XI skipper leads the run-scoring as well as the four-hitting charts although his team are struggling at the bottom of the points table. Rahul has notched up 37 fours in the first seven games including six in the last game against Kolkata Knight Riders, which they heartbreakingly lost by two runs. Although his strike-rate has been criticised, no one faults him for not hitting boundaries.

Mayank Agarwal (Kings XI Punjab) – 34 fours

Joining his skipper near the top of the table is Kings XI opener Mayank Agarwal, who has been in phenomenal touch in IPL 2020. Mayank Agarwal has one century and two fifties to his name so far and smashed 34 fours in 337 runs he has scored so far. In the last game, Agarwal scored 56 in 39 balls which included six fours.

Suryakumar Yadav (Mumbai Indians) – 33 fours

The Mumbai Indians batsman has hit a golden patch in the last couple of games, notching up blazing fifties in both those ties. First he smashed 11 fours in a 79-run knock and on Sunday (October 11) night against Delhi Capitals, he added six more in his 32-ball 53. Yadav has zoomed to third place in this table with 33 fours to his name and looks good to score plenty more with the kind of form he has displayed so far.

Faf du Plessis (Chennai Super Kings) – 29 fours

The former South African skipper is one of the few bright spots in an otherwise dismal campaign of Chennai Super Kings so far. Du Plessis has led the way from the top of the order, with three half-centuries to his name and 29 fours to boot. Although he had modest outings in the last couple of games, Du Plessis can easily catch up with the leaders on this table with a few more cracking knocks.

Shane Watson (Chennai Super Kings) – 23 fours

The CSK opener started off the IPL 2020 rather slowly but is finding his groove once again. The 39-year-old all-rounder smashed six boundaries in 40-ball 50 against Kolkata Knight Riders but his high-point so far was the 11 he hit in an unbeaten 83 off 53 balls against Kings XI Punjab. Watson put on 181 runs for the first wicket with Du Plessis in that game and has climbed to fifth spot on the table with 23 fours to his name.