IPL 2020: Players With Most Fours - KXIP's KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal Lead the Way

Batsmen have enjoyed the favourable conditions in all three venues in the United Arab Emirates, making life tough for all bowlers

The 13th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) has been full of action and excitement. There have been plenty of fours and sixes throughout the tournament. Batsmen have enjoyed the favourable conditions in all three venues in the United Arab Emirates, making life tough for all bowlers. Kings XI Punjab have also enjoyed a fine start to IPL 2020 and it’s no wonder that both their openers – KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal – are leading four-hitters in the tournament so far. There is also a fresh addition to the list in IPL debutant Devdutt Paddikal, who has been in fine form for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Here’s a list of top-five batsmen who have hit the most fours in IPL-13 after the first two weeks of the tournament.

1. KL Rahul (Kings XI Punjab) – 31 fours

The Kings XI skipper holds the top spot with the most boundaries so far. This Karnataka batsman has also managed a century – 132 not out against Royal Challengers in which he hit 14 boundaries. This boundary-studded century along with a fifty means Rahul also has 24 fours to his name after the first four games in the tournament.

The Karnataka opener added seven more fours to his tally en route his second fifty of the tournament, against Chennai Super Kings while scoring 63 off 52 balls.

2. Mayank Agarwal (Kings XI Punjab) – 27 fours

The KXIP opener has been closely following his skipper KL Rahul near the top of this table. The 10 fours that the Karnataka opener managed during his maiden IPL century against Rajasthan Royals propelled him to the top of the table. His total tally stands at 27, just highlighting the kind of form that Kings XI Punjab openers are in so far in IPL 2020.

3. Faf du Plessis (Chennai Super Kings) – 26 fours

The former South African skipper has been the leading scorer for Chennai Super Kings so far in this tournament and it’s no surprise that he has hit 15 fours to grab the third spot. With his team struggling in the last place on the points table currently, Du Plessis will need to keep up his run-scoring ways. He added four more fours to his tally on Friday night although he only managed to score 22 in a loss to the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

He was in sublime touch against Kings XI during his 53-ball unbeaten 87 on Sunday (October 4), clobbering 11 fours in a 10-wicket win and a 181-run opening stand.

4. Devdutt Paddikal (Royal Challengers Bangalore) – 19 fours

The young Karnataka opener is a surprising addition to this list. Devdutt Paddikal impressed everyone with his fifty on IPL debut and built on that fine start with another half-century against the Mumbai Indians (MI). The RCB opener hit five sweetly timed boundaries against MI during his 40-ball 54. The youngster hit six more fours while notching up his third fifty of the tournament against Rajasthan Royals to take his total tally to 19.

5. Suryakumar Yadav (Mumbai Indians) – 16 fours

The Mumbai Indians middle-order is yet to hit top gear in IPL 2020 but his still managing to secure a place among the top boundary hitter. Suryakumar Yadav scored a boundary-filled 27 in his last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad following up the six he hit during his 28-ball 47 against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

The MI No. 3 batsman is currently in fifth place on the table with 16 boundaries after five games.