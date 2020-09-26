IPL 2020: Players With Most Sixes in The Tournament So Far

Going to hit a maximum is always a risk factor in a limited over format but it is a risk worth taking. It boosts up the pace of scoring runs. Here is a list of players who have scored the maximum sixes in the season so far.

The 13th season of the IPL is just about a week old but has already witnessed 90 sixes over the course of the first seven games. The four grounds in the United Arab Emirates have been quite conducive for the big-hitters and the fans on TV have already witnessed plenty of maximums. We take a look at the early leaders in the six-hitting charts so far in the tournament with plenty of action still remaining.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Sanju Samson (Rajasthan Royals) – 9 sixes

The Kerala wicketkeeper batsman is the early leader of the six hitters’ list in IPL 2020. The 26-year-old scored an incredible 32-ball 74 against last year’s runners-up Chennai Super Kings. Samson smashed nine towering sixes as he helped the Royals pile on 216/7 to help stun Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s CSK by 16 runs in their opening fixture.

KL Rahul (Kings XI Punjab) – 8 sixes

The Kings XI Punjab skipper is not too far behind with his tally of eight sixes. Seven out of those eight sixes came in the team’s last game against Royal Challengers Bangalore, when he smashed 132 not out of a mere 69 balls – his second IPL hundred and the first century of this season. He hit the majority of these maximums in the last couple of overs as he managed to garner 49 runs off two overs bowled by Dale Steyn and Shivam Dube in the company of Karun Nair.

Faf du Plessis (Chennai Super Kings) – 7 sixes

The former South African skipper has been the shining light for CSK in what has otherwise been a difficult start for the former champions. Not only is Du Plessis the leading run-scorer in the tournament currently with 173 runs after three games but he is also the third highest six-hitter with seven maximums to his name. All seven of Du Plessis’s sixes came against the Rajasthan Royals in their second game of the season in Sharjah. He top-scored for CSK that day with 72 off 37 balls.

Also Read: Most Asked Questions by Cricket Fans About the IPL Tournament

Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians) – 6 sixes

The skipper of the defending champions was slow to start the tournament but found his six-hitting range against the Kolkata Knight Riders in the second game. Rohit Sharma clobbered six sixes – his total tally of the tournament so far -- in his knock of 80 off just 54 balls to set his team up for 49-run against the two-time IPL champions.

Shane Watson (Chennai Super Kings) – 5 sixes

The former Australian all-rounder might be 39 years of age but there is still plenty of power left in his tank. Watson hasn’t had the best of starts to the IPL so far like his team CSK – who have now lost two of their first three games – but has still managed to hit five sixes so far.