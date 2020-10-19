IPL 2020: Players With Most Sixes – Nicholas Pooran, Sanju Samson And AB De Villiers Are Ahead In The Race With 19 Sixes

IPL 2020 has so far witnessed sixes raining in almost all the games. Here are the five players who has hit most sixes till now in IPL 2020.

The Indian Premier League is known for power-packed action. Viewers not just watch IPL for their favourite players and teams but also for cricketers who deal in sixes. IPL 2020 has so far witnessed sixes raining in almost all the games.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE|IPL 2020 SCHEDULE|IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Here are the five players who has hit most sixes till now in IPL 2020.

Nicholas Pooran - 19

The Kings XI Punjab batsman is at the top spot when it comes to hitting sixes. He has smashed 19 sixes in nine matches he has played as of now in IPL 2020. He has scored 242 runs in nine innings in the tournament. In the previous match against Mumbai Indians, he hit two sixes.

Sanju Samson - 19

Sanju Samson of Rajasthan Royals with 19 sixes is placed at the second spot. He has scored two half-centuries in this season and made 236 runs in nine innings. In the last match against Royal Challengers Bangalore, he hit only one six.

AB de Villiers - 19

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s AB de Villiers is known as Mr 360 degree for a reason. He hit bowlers at his will. With 19 sixes, the South African has grabbed the third spot on the list of batsmen with most number of sixes. He powered his team to victory in the last fixture against Rajasthan Royals.

IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP

KL Rahul - 18

Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul has been outstanding with the bat in this tournament. He has 18 sixes to his name as of now in IPL 2020, standing at the fourth position. With 525 runs, he is also the highest run-scorer till now in this season. In the previous match against Mumbai Indians, Rahul played a captain’s knock, scoring 77 off 51 balls. In this edition, he has led from the front, delivering in almost all games so far.

Kieron Pollard -17

With 17 sixes, Mumbai Indians’ Kieron Pollard is at the fifth position in the standings. In nine matches, he has scored 208 runs. In the last match against Kings XI Punjab, he hit four sixes in his 34-run innings.