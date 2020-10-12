IPL 2020: Players With Most Sixes - Nicolas Pooran Catches Up With Samson Samson

What is great to see is that after three weeks of IPL 2020, there are four Indians in the top five six-hitters list and three of them are youngsters

The 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has not disappointed when it comes to action on the field. Fans love to watch big sixes in the IPL and this edition has seen lots of them.

What is great to see is that after three weeks of IPL 2020, there are four Indians in the top five six-hitters list and three of them are youngsters. It bodes well for Indian cricket that the likes of Rahul Tewatia, Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan are ready to match the best in the world when it comes to sending the ball soaring out of the ground.

We take a look at players who have smashed the most sixes so far in IPL-13.

1. Nicholas Pooran (Kings XI Punjab) – 16 sixes

The West Indian southpaw had a slow start in IPL 2020 with a couple of ducks (one in Super Over) in his very first game. But since then Pooran has hit top gear for Kings XI and has looked in sublime touch. He hit seven massive sixes in his 37-ball 77 against Sunrisers Hyderabad but couldn’t prevent his team crashing to a defeat. Pooran is jointly on top of the six-hitting table currently with 16 maximums.

2. Sanju Samson (Rajasthan Royals) – 16 sixes

The 25-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman had a dream start to IPL 2020. He was instrumental in powering Rajasthan Royals to wins in their first couple of games in the tournament over Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab.

After nine sixes in the first games, Samson continued in his destructive mode with another 7 in the next game against KXIP – smashing a 42-balls 85 as RR chased down 223-run target. Since then he has hit a rough patch and is yet to another six in the next 5 games.

3. Rahul Tewatia (Rajasthan Royals) – 15 sixes

He is an unlikely candidate in this list of power hitters but Rahul Tewatia has forced everyone to sit up and take notice. After batting at snail’s pace in a chase of 223 against Kings XI Punjab, Tewatia exploded spectacularly and has continued in the same vein since then.

The Haryana all-rounder added a couple of more sixes to take his tally to 15 as his 45 off 28 balls guided the Royals to a comfortable win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday (October 11).

4. Ishan Kishan (Mumbai Indians) – 14 sixes

The former India Under-19 player is another young Indian in this list. He started with a six-hitting blitz against Royal Challengers Bangalore, scoring 99 in a valiant tie. Kishan looked in sublime touch against table-toppers Delhi Capital on Sunday (October 11), smashing two sixes in 15-ball 28 to take his overall sixes in IPL 2020 to 14.

5. Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians) – 14 sixes

The Mumbai Indians skipper also has 14 maximums like his teammate Ishan Kishan. Rohit Sharma might have missed out against the Capitals but looked in fine touch against the Rajasthan Royals last week. He hit three sixes during his 35 off 23 balls last Tuesday (October 6) to add to his six-studded couple of half-centuries.