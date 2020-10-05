IPL 2020: Players With Most Sixes - Rajasthan Royals' Sanju Samson on Top

A couple of weeks into the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), it is already raining sixes in the United Arab Emirates. The top five six-hitters in the tournament are dominated by Indian batsmen

A couple of weeks into the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), it is already raining sixes in the United Arab Emirates. The top five six-hitters in the tournament are dominated by Indian batsmen with young guns like Sanju Samson, Mayank Agarwal, Ishan Kishan and relatively unknown Rahul Tewatia leading the way.

The list also features at least two batsmen from the defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI), which means once again they are going to be big title contenders if they continue their current form.

We take a look at the batsmen who are topping the six-hitting charts so far in the tournament after a couple of weeks’ action.

1. Sanju Samson (Rajasthan Royals) – 16 sixes

The 25-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman has had a rollicking start to IPL 2020 so far. He was instrumental in powering Rajasthan Royals (RR) to wins in their first couple of games in the tournament over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP).

After nine sixes in the first games, Samson continued in his destructive mode with another 7 in the next game against KXIP – smashing a 42-balls 85 as RR chased down the 223-run target. The Kerala batsman is comfortably in the lead in the six-hitters table.

2. Kieron Pollard (Mumbai Indians) – 13 sixes

The West Indies all-rounder had been a powerhouse performer for MI over the years and this season it is no different either. After 5 massive sixes in 24 balls against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kieron Pollard added four more during his 20-ball 47 against Kings XI Punjab. Pollard smashed three more sixes in the last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to move to second spot on the table.

The kind of form that Pollard is in, it seems that 13 sixes is just the beginning.

3. Ishan Kishan (Mumbai Indians) – 12 sixes

The former India Under-19 player is another unlikely addition to this list. While he didn’t make the playing XI in the first two games for the Mumbai Indians, Ishan Kishan made an instant impact in his first appearance – against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

It was the Jharkhand wicketkeeper-batsman’s nine sixes in a 58-ball 99 against the RCB which helped the defending champions MI tie the game while chasing a 202-run target. He added another six in the next game against Kings XI Punjab and two more in MI’s last games against SRH during his 23-ball 31 to take his total to 12 maximums.

4. Rahul Tewatia (Rajasthan Royals) – 11 sixes

Few people would have heard about Rahul Tewatia before IPL 2020 and even fewer would have expected him to be among the top six-hitters after the first two weeks of the tournament. The all-rounder had a woefully slow start against Kings XI Punjab before exploding to smash 5 sixes in an over off Sheldon Cotterell on way to smashing 7 in record chase. He added three more in Royals’ last game against Royal Challengers Bangalore during his 12-ball 24 to show that the Sharjah storm was no fluke.

The 27-year-old Haryana cricketer now has 11 sixes from just four games.

5. Mayank Agarwal (Kings XI Punjab) – 11 sixes

The Kings XI Punjab opener is not known to be a heavy hitter but has been in fine for his side at the top of the order. Mayank Agarwal, the Indian Test opener, followed his skipper KL Rahul’s example to smash his maiden IPL century against the Rajasthan Royals.

On the course of that century, Agarwal teed off with 7 sixes, scoring 106 off 50 balls. His total tally in IPL 2020 stands at 11 sixes after a fine show in the opening games against Delhi Capitals as well.