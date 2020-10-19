IPL 2020: Players With Players With Most Fours – KXIP’s KL Rahul Tops the List

In a cricket format like IPL, it's the boundary fours that is the most crucial run-addition but often goes unseen because of the massive sixes. Here is a list of players who most the maximum number of fours in this season.

It has been one month since IPL 2020 began and Kings XI Punjab are not having a great season so far. They find themselves in the bottom half of the points table with just three wins in nine matches. And yet, the best two batsmen hail from their team. KXIP openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal are not only the top run-getters in the season, they are the also ones who have smashed most boundaries. Agarwal however, shares the record with Delhi Capital’s Shikhar Dhawan. Let us look at the top 5 batsmen with most boundaries in IPL 2020.

KL Rahul (Kings XI Punjab): 45 fours

KL Rahul is the first and only batsman to have crossed 500 runs in the series. He has smashed 45 fours and 18 sixes taking the total runs to 525 in nine innings. His 132 not out knock against RCB is highest-ever score by an Indian in the history of IPL.

Mayank Agarwal (Kings XI Punjab): 39 fours

Mayank Agarwal, the other opener for KXIP, occupies the second spot with 39 fours in nine innings. He has also hit 15 sixes. He has scored 393 runs, the second highest in the season so far.

Shikhar Dhawan (Delhi Capitals): 39 fours

Shikhar Dhawan has hit 39 fours that tie him with Agarwal in the most boundaries category. However, in terms of sixes, he is behind Agarwal with 7 of those. Dhawan is the fourth-highest run scorer in the series, with 359 runs.

Faf du Plessis (Chennai Super Kings): 35 fours

Chennai Super Kings’ opener Faf du Plessis made it to the list with 35 fours in nine innings. His superb knocks have mostly gone unrewarded due to his team’s miserable performance overall. With 365 runs, he occupies the third spot in total runs scored.

Suryakumar Yadav (Mumbai Indians): 34 fours

It’s not Rohit Sharma or de Kock, but Suryakumar Yadav, who has the best record in terms of boundaries scored for Mumbai Indians and fifth highest overall. He has been a dark horse in the tournament, always chipping in valuable contributions when his team has needed it. He has smashed 34 fours and four sixes in IPL 2020.