IPL 2020: Players With Players With Most Sixes – Rajasthan Royals’ Sanju Samson Tops The List

In the IPL 2020, there have been some brilliant innings by some of the best batsmen in the world. The margins are very slim and there is always a mad chase for runs with batsmen having little chance to relax. The ones who are capable of hitting big easily compensate for the dot balls in difficult overs and win matches for their sides. Three of the five batsmen with maximum number of sixes are from the teams lying in the bottom section of the points table, two of them belonging to Kings XI Punjab. But the list of most sixes is topped by Rajasthan Royals' Sanju Samson.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE|IPL 2020 SCHEDULE|IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Sanju Samson’s half century knock, which included three sixes, was instrumental in Rajasthan’s win over Mumbai Indians on Sunday and keeping their chances alive in the IPL 2020. He had a bit of a bad run going after a brilliant start to the tournament and now he seems to be back in control. He top this list with 23 sixes in 12 innings.

KXIP’s Nicholas Pooran has scored 326 runs in 11 innings at a strike rate of 173.01 fueled by 22 sixes and 23 fours. His role has been significant in reviving his team’s chances to make the playoffs.

IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP

Having played in only eight innings in the series, Ishan Kishan has done well for his team MI by contributing 298 runs. He has smashed 20 sixes, third highest by an individual in the tournament.

KXIP captain KL Rahul is the highest run scorer by far in the IPL 2020 with 567 runs. A lot of that came in sixes and fours. He has smashed 20 sixes and 48 fours in 11 innings. He has hit one century and five half centuries and has an impressive batting average of 63.

AB de Villiers has made a significant contribution in his team’s success in the IPL 2020. He has scored 324 runs at a whopping strike rate of 174.19, helped by 19 sixes and 25 fours in the ten innings he has played.