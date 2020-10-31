IPL 2020 Playoff Qualification Scenarios: KXIP Loss Boosts SRH's Chances, RR Stay Alive; KKR, Punjab Still With Outside Chance

IPL 2020 Playoff Qualification Scenarios: Kings XI Punjab's loss to Rajasthan Royals dents their chances for the playoff, but they still are not out of it. Sunrisers Hyderabad benefit from KXIP's loss while KKR too are in with an outside chance.

Match 50 of IPL 2020 has changed the permutations and combinations for the race to the playoffs for the mid-table teams. Table-toppers Mumbai Indians are assured of a top-two finish while Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals need one win from their last two games to qualify. Kings XI Punjab's loss to Rajasthan Royals dents their chances for the playoff, but they still are not out of it. Sunrisers Hyderabad benefit from KXIP's loss while Kolkata Knight Riders too are in with an outside chance. RR's slim opportunity to reach playoffs continues after their win on Friday.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE | IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP

We look a the scenarios for playoff qualifications for each team

Mumbai Indians

MI sit pretty at the top of the table with 16 points and two games and can take them to 20 points. Even if they lose their two games they will still finish in the top two with 16 points as even though anyone from RCB or DC can finish on 18, MI's NRR will be far superior to the next team finishing on 16 points.

Matches Remaining

Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Win one of their last two games and seal a playoff berth. Win both and finish in the top-two. Lose both games and they will end on 14 points bringing in to fray the NRR and they will be dependent on other results. Two losses will also dent their NRR and that could see RCB get eliminated as well.

Matches Remaining

Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals

Three straight losses and that too heavy ones have more or less undone the good work done by the Shreyas Iyer-led team at the start of the tournament. They still need one win to book a playoff spot and two wins will also ensure a top-two finish, but they will face teams higher than them in the points table in MI and RCB. So the road to qualification is not as simple as the equation. If they lose both their games, they end with 14 points, and with potentially two from KKR, RR, KXIP also in with a shot to reach 14, DC could lose out on NRR.

Matches Remaining

Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore

Kings XI Punjab

With a loss to RR, KXIP now have to ensure they win their last game against Chennai Super Kings and reach 14 points. Then, hope SRH lose one of their two games so does either one from RR or KKR, and hope their run-rate is better than either of the teams or at least one of them. RCB vs DC game will be crucial for KXIP as they will hope the loser of that match also loses their other match as well, bumping KXIP up the table.

Matches Remaining

Chennai Super Kings

Rajasthan Royals

Win over KXIP keep them alive and keeps the playoff race interesting heading into the final week. However, their chances are still slim with a not so great NRR. They face KKR in their final game and need to beat them to reach 14 points. From there on it is not in their hands and they will hope KXIP lose their last game and SRH one of their two. Also, the loser of RCB vs DC match needs to lose their other match as well for RR to sneak through on NRR.

Matches Remaining

Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders

Similar to RR, KKR have a thread-bare chance at qualification, They need to win their last game against RR to reach 14 points and hope none from KXIP, RR, and SRH reach 14 points. Anyone on 14 will beat KKR with superior NRR. For them to qualify, KXIP need to lose their last game, SRH need to lose one of their two. That will mean safe passage for the loser of DC and RCB game, even if the loser losses their other match.

Matches Remaining

Rajasthan Royals

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Win two and qualify with 14 points and superior NRR then KXIP, KKR, and RR; lose any one of their games and they are out - this is the equation for SRH. If NRR comes into play for SRH they will go through, but those two wins need to be against the two table-toppers -- RCB and MI -- easier said than done.

Matches Remaining

Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians

Chennai Super Kings

Beat KXIP and end their campaign. CSK will play for pride and will aim to finish on a high. A win against KXIP will narrow down the playoff race while and loss to KXIP will boost KL Rahul's side's chances, pushing out the likes of KKR and RR

Matches Remaining

Kings XI Punjab