IPL 2020 Playoff Qualification Scenarios: KXIP Big Gainers as DC, RCB Lose; CSK Could Play Spoilsport

IPL 2020 Playoff Qualification Scenarios: Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore defeats during Saturday's double-header has reignited IPL 2020 playoff qualification hopes for Kings XI Punjab, who currently have better run-rates than both DC and RCB, and given they win their last match, they can finish higher than both the teams. Sunrisers Hyderabad's emphatic win over RCB puts them in good stead heading into their final game while Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders are not only dependent on others results, but have lots of permutations and combinations to figure out in terms of Net Run-Rate.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP | IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP

We look at the IPL 2020 qualification scenarios for each team:

Mumbai Indians

They have extended their lead at the top of the table with 18 points and face SRH in their last league match. Win the game and end with 20 points, also knock SRH out of the playoff race. Lose the game and they end with 18, still guaranteed the top spot.

Match Remaining

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Royal Challengers Bangalore

A heavy loss to SRH on Saturday has dented RCB's run-rate and their league game against DC makes it all the more interesting. The winner of the game not only seals the qualification spot but ensures a top-two finish as well. Lose and they will be at the mercy of other results. Especially if KXIP manage to win their last game and if RCB lose, KXIP will finish higher than RCB despite equal points owing to superior run-rate. And, if SRH manage to beat MI, SRH would also go through with a superior run-rate, and that would be curtains for RCB

Match Remaining

Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals

Four straight losses, three of them with big margins, have shattered DC's NRR. Very similar to RCB, a win in their last match against the same opponent will seal a playoff berth and top-two finish. A loss will have them hinging on other results. If they lose to RCB, they will hope one from KXIP or SRH also lose their game. With that DC will go through to playoff with higher points. If DC lose and both KXIP and SRH win their respective games, that will be the end of DC's campaign

Match Remaining

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Sunrisers Hyderabad

After an emphatic win over RCB, SRH keep themselves alive for a playoff berth. The equation for them is quite simple, beat Mumbai Indians in their last league game and qualify for the playoff. Lose and they will be out. If KXIP win and so does SRH, KXIP will be on level points with SRH and with the loser of DC vs RCB game. In that scenario, SRH will finish ahead of both the teams owing to superior run-rate.

Match Remaining

Mumbai Indians

Kings XI Punjab

DC and RCB's heavy loss have meant KXIP will finish with a better run-rate than both the teams, irrespective of the results of their's or the other two teams' matches. But, KXIP have to overcome CSK first to get to 14 points and bring into play NRR. If SRH and KXIP win, the loser of DC vs RCB game will bow out of the competition.

Match Remaining

Chennai Super Kings

Rajasthan Royals

They will need to beat KKR to remain in the hunt, and also have to hope both KXIP and SRH lose their respective games. If anyone from KXIP or SRH lose, RR can go through if they are able to beat KKR by a huge margin ensuring their NRR is higher than the losing team from DC vs RCB game. RR's NRR is very poor at -0.377 while DC's is -0.159 and RCB's -0.145. RR can surpass the NRR, but they need to register a manic win to do that.

Match Remaining

Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders

KKR are in the exact same situation as RR, but with an even lower NRR. KKR's qualification looks tough, but they have to beat RR first and hope both KXIP and SRH lose their games. If both win, its curtains for KKR. If anyone of them wins, KKR would hope that team is SRH and then they will hope their victory margin over RR is a massive one. That way, they can sneak through ahead of the losing team from DC vs RCB game.

Match Remaining

Rajasthan Royals

Chennai Super Kings

They take on KXIP in their last league game and if they win, they will knock out KL Rahul's team and will boost the chances of KKR and RR to make the playoffs.

Match Remaining

Kings XI Punjab