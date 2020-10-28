IPL 2020 Playoff Qualification Scenarios: No Team Has Qualified Yet, All Except CSK Still in Race

IPL 2020 Playoff Qualification Scenarios: No team has qualified yet. Only one team has been knocked out. That's how tightly IPL 2020 has been poised as teams begin to look at 'qualification scenarios'.

IPL 2020 Playoff Qualification Scenarios | No team has qualified yet. Only one team has been knocked out. That's how tightly IPL 2020 has been poised as teams begin to look at 'qualification scenarios'. Here's an explainer:

Mumbai Indians: With 14 points from 11 matches and a net run-rate of 1.252, Mumbai Indians are all but through to the play-offs. But it's not yet official! Even if they win tonight's match, it won't be official for there is a possibility of five teams finishing on 16 points each. However, even in that scenario, MI's superior net run rate should take them through. Their real aim will be to finish in the top 2, which is a huge possibility.

Matches remaining: Against RCB, DC and SRH.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 14 points, 11 matches and a net run-rate of 0.092. Like MI, RCB too are almost through to the play-offs barring some mathematical probabilities. However, it won't be official even if they win tonight due to reasone mentioned above. RCB are coming off a defeat to CSK and are facing another tough team in MI. A loss here could hamper their momentum, and chances of finishing in the top 2.

Matches remaining: Against MI, SRH and DC.

ALSO READ: David Warner Lauds Wriddhiman Saha for 'Incredible' Knock

Delhi Capitals: 14 points, 12 matches and a net run-rate of 0.030. DC have lost three in a row and have matches against MI and RCB, the top two teams. They're losing momentum at the worst possible time, but their good work in the first half should be enough to keep their place in the top 4. However, if they lost both, there's a possibility of them not making it to the top 4 as KXIP could beat them on points and SRH could be tied with them on points but end up with a better NRR.

Matches remaining: Against MI and RCB.

Kings XI Punjab: 12 points, 12 matches and a net run-rate of -0.049. Who would have thought that KXIP will win five in a row? They won only one match in the first seven matches but have turned it around to be in the fourth place now. With matches against Rajasthan Royals and CSK coming up, they could well make it to the top 4.

KXIP's NRR isn't too great so they'll likely need to win both their matches to ensure a spot.

Matches remaining: Against RR and CSK

Kolkata Knight Riders: 12 points, 12 matches and NRR of -0.479. Having blown hot and cold through the season, KKR are in a situation where they'll have to win both their matches to give themselves the best chance of a spot in the playoffs. One win could be enough too, but their NRR will hurt them.

Matches remaining: Against RR and CSK

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 10 points, 12 matches, NRR +0.396. Buoyed by their big win over DC, SRH will be aiming to win both their remaining matches for that is the only way they can make it. If they win both their games, and other results fall in place, they will end up on 14 points with a very good NRR that should take them through unless four teams manage 16 points.

However, they have a couple of tough matches coming up.

Matches remaining: Against RCB and MI

Rajasthan Royals: 10 points, 12 matches, NRR -0.505. RR's poor net run-rate means their chances of qualifying are low. If they win both their remaining matches by big margins, they could give themselves a chance hoping teams will be tied on 14 points. Mathematically, their qualification is still possible.

Matches remaining: Against KXIP and KKR.

Chennai Super Kings: The team that has made it to the top 4 every year has been knocked out already. The remaining two matches are all about salvaging some pride and looking at combinations for the next season.

Matches remaining: Against KKR and KXIP.