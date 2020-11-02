IPL 2020 Playoff Qualification Scenarios: RCB, DC Seek Top-Two Finish; Must Win Game for SRH; KKR Hope for Favourable Results

IPL 2020 Playoff Qualification Scenarios: With two games remaining in the league stages, the race for three playoff spots has come down to four teams now. Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders. Of them, three teams have their fates in their own hands while one is at the mercy of favourable results from the remaining two games. Mumbai Indians have qualified and will end the league stage as the top team while Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab have been eliminated.

We look at the IPL 2020 playoff qualification scenarios for each team:

Mumbai Indians

They take on Sunrisers Hyderabad and a win for MI will knock SRH out. A loss will in all probability ensure safe passage for SRH, who will end with 14 points and better run-rate than the loser of RCB vs DC match and KKR. One from RCB and DC will end on 16 points, so SRH can potentially finish third and KKR, who are on 14 points can sneak through if the RCB vs DC game is a one-sided affair and the losing team's NRR crashes lower than KKR.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Win against Delhi Capitals and they will ensure safe passage to the playoff and a top-two finish. If they lose, they will hope MI beat SRH - in that case, RCB will still go through. If they lose and SRH go on to win against MI, RCB's margin of loss will be the deciding factor. In case RCB bat first scoring 160 and lose to DC with over 3 overs to spare, RCB's NRR will dip below KKR's and KKR will go through along with DC and SRH. If DC score 160 and RCB lose by 22 or more runs, that will also have KKR qualify owing to superior run-rate. RCB have a slightly better run-rate than the other three teams at -0.145.

Delhi Capitals

Win against RCB and they will ensure safe passage to the playoff and a top-two finish. If they lose, they will hope MI beat SRH. In that case, DC will go through despite the loss. If they lose and SRH go on to win against MI, DC's margin of loss will be the deciding factor. In case DC bat first scoring 160 and lose to RCB with over 2 overs to spare, DC's NRR will dip below KKR's and KKR will go through along with RCB and SRH. If RCB score 160 and DC lose by 18 or more runs, that wil also have KKR will qualify owing to superior run-rate. DC's run-rate is -0.159.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Currently sitting at the 4th spot, KKR's 60-run win over RR was a big boost, but the fate of their qualification chances are not in their hands. If SRH lose to MI, irrespective of the result between RCB vs DC game, KKR will be through with RCB and DC. If SRH win, the victory/loss margin of the RCB vs DC game will come in to play. KKR would need -- 1. if DC lose, they should lose by over 18 runs chasing 160 to win, or RCB to chase down the same total with over 2 overs to spare. 2. If RCB lose, they should lose by 22 runs chasing 160 to win, or DC to chase down the total with 3 overs to spare. In the first scenario, RCB's run-rate will dip below KKR and in the second DC's NRR will be below KKR's. If the margin is less than what is mentioned in the above two scenarios, then KKR will be eliminated.

Kings XI Punjab, Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings stand eliminated from IPL 2020