IPL 2020 Playoff Qualification Scenarios: With Three Spots Up for Grabs Resurgent KXIP lead the Way; DC in a Spot of Bother, Outside Chance for SRH, RR, KKR

IPL 2020 Playoff Qualification Scenarios: With Chennai Super Kings ensuring a top-four finish for Mumbai Indians, by beating Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday, six teams are left to fight it out for the remaining three playoff spots. Mumbai still have top-two finish to play for in their remaining two games while RCB too are in a healthy position to finish in the top four. Delhi Capitals seem to be losing steam and KXIP on the contrary are picking up the pace. The recent loss has nearly put to rest KKR's qualifications hopes while Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals are still in with an outside chance to claim one of the top four spots.

We look at the latest qualifications scenarios for each team

Mumbai Indians

With two games in hand and 16 points in their kitty, they are through to the play-offs. But with the remaining games, the aim for the defending champions will be a top-two finish which will come to fruition if they win at least one of the two matches. Lose both and they may lose out on a top-two finish.

Matches remaining

Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad

Royal Challengers Bangalore

With 14 points and two games remaining, they need at least one win to seal the playoff berth but will be aiming to win both and seal a top two-finish. Lose both games and they remain on 14 and with potentially all other teams barring CSK in with a chance to reach 14 points, Net Run-Rate would come in to play. RCB's NRR currently is +0.048, which is a healthy one, but assuming they lose their remaining two games, that NRR would take a hit.

Matches remaining

Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad

Delhi Capitals

Win both their games and book a top-two finish. Lose both and they will finish on 14 points bringing in NRR into play. They have endured heavy losses in their recent games meaning the NRR will suffer further if they are unable to break their losing streak. Win one game and they will end up with 16 points and would seal a playoff berth. However, DC face two teams placed higher than them in the table in MI and RCB. So a win in either game will be a tough ask and if they slip up again, that would be curtains for the Shreyas Iyer-led side.

Matches remaining

Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore

Kings XI Punjab

A resurgent Kings XI Punjab are on a five-match winning streak and if they manage to extend it to seven they would complete a stunning turnaround after losing six of their first seven matches. With that, they could finish with 16 points and seal a playoff berth. A win and loss will still keep KL Rahul's team in the hunt for the playoff but they will be dependent on other results and also the NRR. Lose both games and they will be out of the playoff race. They face RR today and this will be the best chance for them to knock the playoff doors. In the final match, they will be up against CSK. Lose any one of their last two and they are out.

Matches Remaining

Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings

Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders have not done themselves any favour by losing their previous match to CSK and with one game remaining and at 12 points, they can potentially go to 14 only. This means for a playoff spot, first, they have to overcome RR in the last game and hope KXIP lose both their games and SRH at least one of their remaining two. That way they will be placed higher up in terms of points. If other teams also reach 14 points, KKR can only hope for a better NRR. Lose their last game and KKR's campaign will come to an end.

Matches Remaining

Rajasthan Royals

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad will only have an outside chance to make the playoffs even if they win both their games -- against RCB and MI. They can go up to 14 points and can only hope for favorable results in other matches to progress to the next stage. Three other teams apart from Mumbai can finish higher on points than SRH. They can force NRR in to play only if at least two from KXIP, DC and RCB don't get to 16 points and remain on 14. Lose any one of their games and that's will be the end of SRH in IPL 2020.

Matches Remaining

Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians

Rajasthan Royals

Similar to SRH, RR are on 10 points with two games remaining and can only go up to 14. Favourable results plus two wins are what they need to qualify for playoffs. Lose either one and they are out. Win both and they bring NRR to the table, but they are already behind SRH, so it is unlikely RR will make it unless they improve their NRR significantly. They take on KXIP today and then for their final game they face KKR.

Matches Remaining

Kings XI Punjab, Kolkata Knight Riders

Chennai Super Kings

Already out of the playoff race, MS Dhoni-led side will face KXIP in their final match and with a win over KKR, they dented Eoin Morgan's side's playoff chances and a win over KXIP, will bring curtains to Punjab's campaign as well.

Matches remaining

Kings XI Punjab