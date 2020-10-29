IPL 2020 Playoffs Format: Everything You Should Know About It

Each team plays 14 matches in the league stage in a round robin format. In doing so, each team plays every other team in the fray twice. The top four teams at the end of this stage make it to the IPL Playoffs.

The Indian Premier League is one of the most popular sporting events in cricket. Currently, eight teams contest in the annual tournament for the prestigious title. This year, the participating teams are: Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Kings XI Punjab, Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Each team plays 14 matches in the league stage in a round-robin format. In doing so, each team plays every other team in the fray twice. The top four teams at the end of this stage make it to the IPL Playoffs.

How are playoffs decided in the IPL?

The four teams which finish at the top four positions in the team standings at the end of the league stage reach the IPL Playoffs. The team standings are governed by the following rules:

The team with the most wins in matches in the League during the season will be placed in the higher position.

If there are teams with equal points and equal wins during the season, then the team with the higher net run rate will be placed higher.

If teams are still equal, then the one with the higher number of wickets taken in the season will be placed higher.

If still equal, then the team position will be determined by drawing lots.

IPL Playoffs Format:

Two Qualifier and one Eliminator matches are played at the IPL Playoffs stage before the Championship match. Being among the top two teams has a special advantage here, as they get two chances to make the final.

Qualifier 1: The top two teams from the league phase play each other. The winner qualifies for the Final. The loser awaits the winner of the Eliminator.

Eliminator: This is played between the third and fourth-placed teams in the league phase. The loser is eliminated from the tournament.

Qualifier 2: This is played between the loser of Qualifier 1 and the winner of the Eliminator. The winner of this match goes to the Final, where it plays the winner of the Qualifier 1.

If any of the Eliminator, Qualifier 1 or Qualifier 2 matches is tied, the winner will be decided by Super Over. If conditions do not permit a Super Over, or subsequent Super Overs within the time available to determine the winner, then the team which finished higher in the League table will be deemed the winner of the play-off match.

IPL Playoff Schedule 2020

Nov 5 (Qualifier 1): Team 1 vs Team 2, Dubai at 7:30 IST

Nov 6 (Eliminator): Team 3 vs Team 4, Abu Dhabi at 7:30IST

Nov 8 (Qualifier 2): Winner of Eliminator vs Loser of Qualifier 1, Abu Dhabi at 7:30 IST

Nov 10 (Final): Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Qualifier 2, Dubat at 7:30 IST