IPL 2020 Playoffs: Here’s a look at Sunrisers Hyderabad’s journey in the 13th season of Indian Premier League

On October 27, Sunrisers Hyderabad’s captain David Warner celebrated his 34th birthday. They had a match against Delhi Capitals that day and fans expected something special from the captain. Warner delivered. SRH went on to win the last three consecutive games of the league phase against the best three teams of the season thus far. Sunrisers Hyderabad were the last ones to make to the playoffs in IPL 2020, but they did it in style. They finished Number 3 on the table after winning the very last match of the league stage against the top team Mumbai Indians.

RCB vs SRH, Dubai (Lost)

SRH had a poor start in the tournament as they fell by 10 runs in their opening match against RCB. Chasing a target of 164, Jonny Bairstow struggled alone to take his team near the total but that wasn’t enough.

SRH vs KKR, Abu Dhabi (Lost)

SRH were handed their second loss in the second game as KKR posted an emphatic victory by seven wickets with two overs remaining. Despite Manish Pandey’s half-century, the team couldn’t get a decent total and 143 runs were too easy to chase for KKR.

SRH vs DC, Abu Dhabi (Won)

SRH got their maiden victory in the tournament against the Delhi Capitals in a match that saw openers Warner (45) and Bairstow (53) give their side a great start. But the real hero of the match was the young spinner Rashid Khan who picked three wickets while giving away just 14 runs in four overs. He was awarded the Player of the Match.

SRH vs CSK, Dubai (Won)

SRH bagged another win in their fourth match which was against CSK. Batting first, SRH posted a total of 164 runs owing a great deal to Priyam Garg’s magnificent 26-ball 51 knock. In bowling, Rashid Khan delivered again as he bowled at an economy rate of just 3, helping restrict CSK to 157.

MI vs SRH, Sharjah (Lost)

Despite Warner’s impressive 60 run knock, MI’s total of 208 was just too much to chase and SRH lost their third match of the tournament by 34 runs.

SRH vs KXIP, Dubai (Won)

Owing to Jonny Bairstow’s superb knock of 97 runs off 55 balls, SRH were able to breach the 200 mark for the first time in the tournament. In response, KXIP were all out for 132 in 16.5 overs, thanks to Rashid Khan, who picked three wickets while conceding just 12 runs.

SRH vs RR, Dubai (Lost)

SRH elected to bat first after winning the toss but could not get to the total they would have hoped for as they were restricted to 158 in 20 overs. RR chased the target with one ball to spare, helped by Rahul Tewatia’s 28-ball 45 runs knock.

CSK vs SRH, Dubai (Lost)

CSK avenged their previous loss of the season as they defeated SRH by 20 runs in Dubai. Except for Kane Williamson (57), no other batsman contributed what was required and SRH managed to reach 147 only, chasing a target of 167.

KKR vs SRH, Abu Dhabi (Lost)

This was a heart-breaking loss that SRH suffered at the hands of KKR. The innings ended in a tie after both teams scored 163 runs in 20 overs. In the Super Over, SRH could only make 2 runs as Lockie Ferguson claimed two wickets (Warner and Abdul Samad) in three balls. KKR needed just 3 balls to cross the finishing line.

RR vs SRH, Dubai (Won)

After losing three consecutive games, SRH’s chances to make it to the playoffs were getting bleak. But this day, Manish Pandey gave a fantastic performance (83 runs off 47 balls) in an unbeaten partnership with V Shankar (52 off 51 balls) to chase the target of 155 set by RR.

KXIP vs SRH, Dubai (Lost)

This was SRH’s one of the poorest performances of the season as they failed to chase a modest total of 126 by KXIP. Despite a great start by Warner, the rest of the batting order could not hold and were all out for 114 with one ball remaining.

SRH vs DC, Dubai (Won)

At this point, SRH needed to win all the remaining matches and that too against the top three teams of the season. The first in line was DC. The birthday boy Warner smashed 66 runs off 34 balls, which was followed by Wriddhiman Saha’s 87-run knock as the team put up a huge total of 219 runs. DC could only manage 131 runs.

RCB vs SRH, Sharjah (Won)

SRH bagged yet another big victory over one of the top teams RCB by five wickets. Batting first, RCB made only 120 runs in 20 overs. SRH did the job in just 14.1 overs.

MI vs SRH, Sharjah (Won)

The last match of the league stage was a must-win for SRH to qualify for playoffs and they posted a perfect 10-wicket victory over the top team MI. Warner made 85 runs off 58 balls and Saha 58 off 45 balls. It was enough to chase down MI’s 149 runs. SRH finished on the third spot, above RCB on the table. The two will face each other in the Eliminator.