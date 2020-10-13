- Match 29 - 13 Oct, TueMatch Ended167/6(20.0) RR 8.35
IPL 2020 Points Table: IPL 13 Team Standings After CSK vs SRH Match
IPL 2020 Points Table: IPL 13 Team Standings After RCB vs KKR Match: SRH was pushed to fifth position in the team standings as they lost their game to CSK by 20 runs.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: October 13, 2020, 11:49 PM IST
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Points
|NRR
MI
|7
|5
|2
|0
|0
|10
|+1.327
DC
|7
|5
|2
|0
|0
|10
|+1.038
RCB
|7
|5
|2
|0
|0
|10
|-0.116
KKR
|7
|4
|3
|0
|0
|8
|-0.577
SRH
|7
|3
|4
|0
|0
|6
|+0.153
RR
|7
|3
|4
|0
|0
|6
|-0.872
CSK
|7
|2
|5
|0
|0
|4
|-0.588
KXIP
|7
|1
|6
|0
|0
|2
|-0.381
Meanwhile Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who come into Tuesday's IPL match against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on the back of two successive defeats, won by 20 runs for their third win of the 13th edition.
After scoring 167/6 wickets in their 20 overs, CSK restricted SRH to 147/8 wickets at the Dubai International Stadium.
CSK kept SRH in check throughout the run chase, but the latter looked like they had the upper hand during the third wicket stand between Jonny Bairstow (23) and Kane Williamson (57).
Ravindra Jadeja (1/21) broke the stand, after it had produced 32 runs, by taking Bairstow's middle stump after which Priyam Garg put up 40 with Williamson for the fourth.
Shardul Thakur (1/10) and Dwayne Bravo (2/25) put the breaks on the SRH innings in the last two overs. Rashid Khan (14) was dismissed via hit-wicket off Shardul off the last ball of the penultimate over after which Bravo conceded just one run in the last.
Earlier, an 81-run stand between Ambati Rayudu (41) and Shane Watson (42), followed by a 10-ball 25 from Jadeja late in the innings, helped Chennai Super Kings (CSK) score 167/6 wickets.
Brief scores: CSK 167/6 wkts in 20 overs (Shane Watson 42, Ambati Rayudu 41; Sandeep Sharma 2/19) beat SRH 147/8 wkts in 20 overs (Kane Williamson 57, Jonny Bairstow 23; Shardul Thakur 1/10) by 20 runs
