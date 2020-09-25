- Match 7 - 25 Sep, FriMatch Ended175/3(20.0) RR 8.75
IPL 2020 Points Table: IPL 13 Team Standings After DC vs CSK Match
IPL 2020 points table: Updated team standings of Indian premier League (IPL) after DC vs CSK match in Dubai
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: September 25, 2020, 11:47 PM IST
IPL 2020 Points Table: IPL 13 Team Standings After DC vs CSK Match | Delhi Capitals went top of the table with a clinical 44-run win over Chennai Super Kings in Match 7 of IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.
Opener Prithvi Shaw starred with the bat top-scoring with 64 off just 43 balls and helped DC set up a total of of 176/3. Shikhar Dhawan (35) and Rishabh Pant (37) made handy contributions.
With the ball, Kagiso Rabada led from the from claiming 3/26 while Anrich Nortje returned 2/21 in his four overs. For CSKk, Faf du Plessis was the top scorer with 43 while Kedar Jadhav, batting at No.5, contributed 26 off 21 balls.
Clinical Delhi Capitals Beat Sluggish Chennai Super Kings by 44 Runs
|TEAMS
|MATCHES
|WON
|LOST
|TIED
|NR
|POINTS
|NRR
|Delhi Capitals
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1.1
|Kings XI Punjab
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2.425
|Mumbai Indians
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0.993
|Rajasthan Royals
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0.8
|Chennai Super Kings
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|-0.84
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|-2.175
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-0.5
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-2.45
IPL 2020 starts September 19 with defending champions Mumbai Indians eyeing a record fifth IPL title while runner-up Chennai Super Kings will be looking for another solid season, but without their talisman Suresh Raina, This will be MS Dhoni's first tournament since his retirement last month. The format of the league will stay the same as previous year, with the top four teams progressing to the playoffs. Teams finishing in the top two will get two chances to reach the final, while teams in the third and fourth spot will have to play a qualifier and then an eliminator to reach the final. Two points will be awarded for a win, one in case of a washout and no points if there is a tie. If the teams are on level points after the league stage ends, then net run rate will decide who progresses to the next round.
