IPL 2020 Points Table: IPL 13 Team Standings After DC vs RR Match: DC consolidated their position at the top of the table after their 13-run win over RR.

SERIES Point Table : IPL 2020

Teams Matches Won Lost Tied NR Points NRR DC 8 6 2 0 0 12 +0.990 MI 7 5 2 0 0 10 +1.327 RCB 7 5 2 0 0 10 -0.116 KKR 7 4 3 0 0 8 -0.577 SRH 8 3 5 0 0 6 +0.009 CSK 8 3 5 0 0 6 -0.390 RR 8 3 5 0 0 6 -0.844 KXIP 7 1 6 0 0 2 -0.381

Meanwhile opener Shikhar Dhawan (57) and captain Shreyas Iyer (53) scored half-centuries as Delhi Capitals (DC) on Wednesday scored 161/7 against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Dubai International Stadium.

Dhawan and Iyer had to rebuild the DC innings after they lost Prithvi Shaw (0) and Ajinkya Rahane (2) early on. While Shaw fell to Jofra Archer (3/19) off the very first ball of the match, Rahane became the second man to fall to the England fast bowler in the third over.

Dhawan and Iyer put up 85 for the third wicket before the former fell to Shreyas Gopal (1/31). Marcus Stoinis (18) and Alex Carey (14) led the lower middle order's effort to take DC beyond the 150-run mark.

Brief scores: DC 161/7 in 20 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 57, Shreyas Iyer 53; Jofra Archer 3/19)