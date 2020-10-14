- Match 30 - 14 Oct, WedMatch Ended161/7(20.0) RR 8.05
IPL 2020 Points Table: IPL 13 Team Standings After DC vs RR Match
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: October 14, 2020, 11:38 PM IST
IPL 2020 Points Table: IPL 13 Team Standings After DC vs RR Match: DC consolidated their position at the top of the table after their 13-run win over RR.
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Points
|NRR
DC
|8
|6
|2
|0
|0
|12
|+0.990
MI
|7
|5
|2
|0
|0
|10
|+1.327
RCB
|7
|5
|2
|0
|0
|10
|-0.116
KKR
|7
|4
|3
|0
|0
|8
|-0.577
SRH
|8
|3
|5
|0
|0
|6
|+0.009
CSK
|8
|3
|5
|0
|0
|6
|-0.390
RR
|8
|3
|5
|0
|0
|6
|-0.844
KXIP
|7
|1
|6
|0
|0
|2
|-0.381
Meanwhile opener Shikhar Dhawan (57) and captain Shreyas Iyer (53) scored half-centuries as Delhi Capitals (DC) on Wednesday scored 161/7 against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Dubai International Stadium.
Dhawan and Iyer had to rebuild the DC innings after they lost Prithvi Shaw (0) and Ajinkya Rahane (2) early on. While Shaw fell to Jofra Archer (3/19) off the very first ball of the match, Rahane became the second man to fall to the England fast bowler in the third over.
Dhawan and Iyer put up 85 for the third wicket before the former fell to Shreyas Gopal (1/31). Marcus Stoinis (18) and Alex Carey (14) led the lower middle order's effort to take DC beyond the 150-run mark.
Brief scores: DC 161/7 in 20 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 57, Shreyas Iyer 53; Jofra Archer 3/19)
