IPL 2020 Points Table: IPL 13 Team Standings After DC vs RR Match: After a 46-run win, Delhi Capitals moved to the top of the table and now face arch-rivals Mumbai Indians.

IPL 2020 Points Table: IPL 13 Team Standings After DC vs RR Match: After a 46-run win, Delhi Capitals moved to the top of the table and now face arch-rivals Mumbai Indians.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE | IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP

SERIES Point Table : IPL 2020

Teams Matches Won Lost Tied NR Points NRR DC 6 5 1 0 0 10 +1.267 MI 6 4 2 0 0 8 +1.488 SRH 6 3 3 0 0 6 +0.232 KKR 5 3 2 0 0 6 +0.002 RCB 5 3 2 0 0 6 -1.355 CSK 6 2 4 0 0 4 -0.371 RR 6 2 4 0 0 4 -1.073 KXIP 6 1 5 0 0 2 -0.431

Meanwhile Delhi Capitals on Friday beat Rajasthan Royals by 46 runs at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium to claim their third consecutive win thus far in the IPL. After scoring 184/8 wickets in 20 overs, DC dismissed RR for 138 in 19.4 overs in what was the lowest scoring match in Sharjah this season.

Kagiso Rabada (3/35) led what was an all-round bowling and fielding performance from the Delhi Capitals. Eight of the 10 RR wickets that fell came through catches and all six of the DC bowlers got at least one wicket.

Ravichandran Ashwin was the most economical of the bowlers, recording figures of 2/22 in four overs and his wickets included that of the dangerous Jos Buttler (13). Marcus Stoinis followed up his innings of 38 off 29 balls with figures of 2/17 in the two overs he bowled. He dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal (34) and ensured that Sanju Samson (5) failed to fire yet again.

Earlier, Jofra Archer (3/24) led the way as Rajasthan Royals (RR) restricted Delhi Capitals (DC) to 184/8 in the 23rd match of the IPL.

It was the first time this season that a team batting first in Sharjah did not score more than 200 runs.

Brief scores: DC 184/8 in 20 overs (Shimron Hetmyer 45, Marcus Stoinis 39; Jofra Archer 3/24) beat RR 138 all out in 19.4 overs (Rahul Tewatia 38, Yashasvi Jaiswal 34; Kagiso Rabada 3/35) by 46 runs