- Match 23 - 9 Oct, FriMatch Ended184/8(20.0) RR 9.2
DEL
RAJ138/10(20.0) RR 9.2
Delhi beat Rajasthan by 46 runs
- Match 22 - 8 Oct, ThuMatch Ended201/6(20.0) RR 10.05
HYD
PUN132/10(20.0) RR 10.05
Hyderabad beat Punjab by 69 runs
- Match 24 - 10 Oct, SatUp Next
KXIP
KKR
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 25 - 10 Oct, SatUp Next
CSK
RCB
19:30 IST - Dubai
IPL 2020 Points Table: IPL 13 Team Standings After DC vs RR Match
IPL 2020 Points Table: IPL 13 Team Standings After DC vs RR Match: After a 46-run win, Delhi Capitals moved to the top of the table and now face arch-rivals Mumbai Indians.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: October 10, 2020, 12:12 AM IST
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Points
|NRR
DC
|6
|5
|1
|0
|0
|10
|+1.267
MI
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|8
|+1.488
SRH
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|+0.232
KKR
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|+0.002
RCB
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|-1.355
CSK
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|4
|-0.371
RR
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|4
|-1.073
KXIP
|6
|1
|5
|0
|0
|2
|-0.431
Meanwhile Delhi Capitals on Friday beat Rajasthan Royals by 46 runs at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium to claim their third consecutive win thus far in the IPL. After scoring 184/8 wickets in 20 overs, DC dismissed RR for 138 in 19.4 overs in what was the lowest scoring match in Sharjah this season.
Kagiso Rabada (3/35) led what was an all-round bowling and fielding performance from the Delhi Capitals. Eight of the 10 RR wickets that fell came through catches and all six of the DC bowlers got at least one wicket.
Ravichandran Ashwin was the most economical of the bowlers, recording figures of 2/22 in four overs and his wickets included that of the dangerous Jos Buttler (13). Marcus Stoinis followed up his innings of 38 off 29 balls with figures of 2/17 in the two overs he bowled. He dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal (34) and ensured that Sanju Samson (5) failed to fire yet again.
Earlier, Jofra Archer (3/24) led the way as Rajasthan Royals (RR) restricted Delhi Capitals (DC) to 184/8 in the 23rd match of the IPL.
It was the first time this season that a team batting first in Sharjah did not score more than 200 runs.
Brief scores: DC 184/8 in 20 overs (Shimron Hetmyer 45, Marcus Stoinis 39; Jofra Archer 3/24) beat RR 138 all out in 19.4 overs (Rahul Tewatia 38, Yashasvi Jaiswal 34; Kagiso Rabada 3/35) by 46 runs
Recent Matches
-
DEL vs RAJ, IPL, 2020, Match 2309 Oct, 2020 SharjahDelhi beat Rajasthan by 46 runs
-
HYD vs PUN, IPL, 2020, Match 2208 Oct, 2020 DubaiHyderabad beat Punjab by 69 runs
-
KOL vs CHE, IPL, 2020, Match 2107 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiKolkata beat Chennai by 10 runs
-
MUM vs RAJ, IPL, 2020, Match 2006 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiMumbai beat Rajasthan by 57 runs
-
DEL vs BLR, IPL, 2020, Match 1905 Oct, 2020 DubaiDelhi beat Bangalore by 59 runs
All Recent Matches