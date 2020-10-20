- Match 38 - 20 Oct, TueMatch Ended164/5(20.0) RR 8.2
IPL 2020 Points Table: IPL 13 Team Standings After KXIP vs DC Match
IPL 13 Team Standings After KXIP vs DC Match: Nicholas Pooran smashed a 28-ball 53 as Kings XI Punjab defeated Delhi Capitals by five wickets in an Indian Premier League game here on Tuesday.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: October 20, 2020, 11:35 PM IST
Nicholas Pooran smashed a 28-ball 53 as Kings XI Punjab defeated Delhi Capitals by five wickets in an Indian Premier League game here on Tuesday.
Pooran hit three sixes and six boundaries in his knock as KXIP scored 167 for five in 19 overs to notch up their third successive win in the tournament.
Earlier, opener Shikhar Dhawan blasted a second successive unbeaten hundred but KXIP pulled things back in the death overs to restrict Delhi Capitals to a below-par 164 for five.
Dhawan, who had scored an unbeaten 101 off 58 against Chennai Super Kings in their last match, clobbered 12 fours and three sixes in his 61-ball 106-run knock to become the first batsmen to score back-to-back centuries in IPL.
On way to his innings, Dhawan also became the fourth Indian batsman to cross 5000 runs in IPL.
Brief Score:
Delhi Capitals: 164 for 5 in 20 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 106; Mohammed Shami 2/28).
Kings XI Punjab: 167 for 5 in 19 overs (Nicholas Pooran 53; Kagiso Rabada 2/27).
