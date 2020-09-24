- Match 6 - 24 Sep, ThuMatch Ended206/3(20.0) RR 10.3
KXIP
RCB109/10(20.0) RR 10.3
Punjab beat Bangalore by 97 runs
- Match 5 - 23 Sep, WedMatch Ended195/5(20.0) RR 9.75
MI
KKR146/9(20.0) RR 9.75
Mumbai beat Kolkata by 49 runs
- Match 7 - 25 Sep, FriUp Next
CSK
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 8 - 26 Sep, SatUp Next
KKR
SRH
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
IPL 2020 Points Table: IPL 13 Team Standings After KXIP vs RCB Match
This is how the teams stack up in the IPL 2020 team standings.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: September 24, 2020, 11:34 PM IST
IPL 2020 Points Table: IPL 13 Team Standings After KXIP vs RCB Match |K.L. Rahul's unbeaten 132 off 69 balls helped Kings XI Punjab score an imposing 206/3 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their IPL encounter here on Thursday. Rahul thus became the first player to score a century this season and his is also the highest individual score by an Indian in the IPL.
IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE
|SERIES Point Table : IPL 2020
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Points
|NRR
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0.993
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0.8
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|-2.175
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|-0.145
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|+2.425
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-0.5
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-2.45
Rahul opened the innings with Mayank Agarwal and the fact that the latter was the second highest scorer for KXIP with 26 shows how big Rahul's contribution was. Rahul smashed 14 fours and seven sixes in his innings.
He was given two lifelines by none other than RCB captain Virat Kohli, who dropped catches off him in the 17th and 18th over. Rahul punished his national team captain for the dropped catches in the last two overs, smashing 26 runs off Dale Steyn in the 19th over and ending the 20th with a four and consecutive sixes.
This is the second time this season that a team has scored more than 200 in an innings. On Tuesday, Rajasthan Royals had scored 216/7 against Chennai Super Kings.
Meanwhile KL Rahul hammered 132 runs in just 69 balls as he led from the front for Kings XI Punjab against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Rahul's innings had 14 boundaries and 7 maximums. Rahul remained unbeaten and soon the social media erupted as they hailed the newly-appointed KXIP skipper on Twitter. This is how they reacted.
This was also the highest score by an Indian player in the IPL. This was also the highest score by a captain.
Recent Matches
-
KXIP vs RCB, IPL, 2020, Match 624 Sep, 2020 DubaiPunjab beat Bangalore by 97 runs
-
MI vs KKR, IPL, 2020, Match 523 Sep, 2020 Abu DhabiMumbai beat Kolkata by 49 runs
-
RR vs CSK, IPL, 2020, Match 422 Sep, 2020 SharjahRajasthan beat Chennai by 16 runs
-
RCB vs SRH, IPL, 2020, Match 321 Sep, 2020 DubaiBangalore beat Hyderabad by 10 runs
-
DC vs KXIP, IPL, 2020, Match 220 Sep, 2020 DubaiDelhi tied with Punjab (Delhi win Super Over by 2 wickets)
All Recent Matches