IPL 2020 Points Table: IPL 13 Team Standings After KXIP vs RR Match

IPL 2020 Points Table: IPL 13 Team Standings After KXIP vs RR Match |Rajasthan Royals recorded the highest runchase in IPL history to beat Kings XI Punjab by four wickets in a high-scoring encounter in Sharjah on Sunday.

Put into bat, Mayank Agarwal smashed a 50-ball 106, while skipper KL Rahul cracked a 54-ball 69 as the duo stitched a 183-run opening stand off 99 balls to power Punjab to an imposing 223 for 2.

Sanju Samson then put on a lion-hearted effort with a 42-ball 85 studded with seven sixes and four boundaries, while Steve Smith scored a 27-ball 50 to keep RR in the hunt.

However, it was Rahul Tewatia, who turned hero when he smashed five sixes in the 18th over off Sheldon Cottrell to turn the match on its head. He scored a 31-ball 53 after struggling initially to take them to the brink of win.

Earlier, put in to bat first after Steve Smith won the toss, KXIP openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal made a quick start to the game, scoring 60 runs in the powerplay and never looked back from there on.

Rahul had scored a century in KXIP's previous match against Royal Challengers Bangalore but he played the role of the run collector as Agarwal went after the bowling with abandon.

Agarwal started proceedings by smacking Ankit Rajpoot for a six in the third ball of the second over and then followed that up by smashing Jaydev Unadkat for another maximum in the third over.

Rahul would follow suit, smashing three consecutive fours off Jofra Archer before Agarwal again hit Rajpoot for three boundaries in the following over.

Agarwal then targeted leggie Rahul Tewatia, smashing him for two sixes and a four in the eighth over. He would bring up his half-century in the next over with a boundary off Shreyas Gopal.

Now well set, the Karnataka batsmen found the boundary on a regular basis. Rahul too eventually brought up his 50 but the night belong to Agarwal.

He brought up his century by smashing Gopal for a boundary in the end of the 15th over. By that point, KXIP were 172-0 and looking well on course for a massive target.

Agarwal continued the assualt, hitting Tom Curran for a four back over the bowler's head but he would perish when he went for another big shot off Curran and found Sanju Samson in deep mid-wicket.

KXIP would finish the first innings having scored 223-2.