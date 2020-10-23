Trent Boult's 4/18 followed by an unbeaten 116-run opening stand between Ishan Kishan and Quinton de Kock helped the Mumbai Indians stroll to a 10-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings.

IPL 2020 Points Table: IPL 13 Team Standings After MI vs CSK Match - Trent Boult's 4/18 followed by an unbeaten 116-run opening stand between Ishan Kishan and Quinton de Kock helped the Mumbai Indians (MI) stroll to a 10-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. MI had little under eight overs in their hand by the time de Kock hit the winning runs. This is the first time that CSK have lost a match by 10 wickets in 11 IPL tournaments they have compete. The three-time champions remain rooted to the bottom of the table.

Kishan was the aggressor in the partnership, hitting six fours and five sixes to end the match not out on 68 off 37. de Kock took the team over the line with a four, his fifth of the innings, and also hit two sixes on his way to 46 not out off 47 balls. MI ended their innings on 116 for no loss.

Earlier, Sam Curran's 52 pulled a listless CSK to 114/9 wickets as they struggled to keep up with MI's bowlers led by a clinical Boult.

On a day when Kieron Pollard captained the side in the absence of the injured Rohit Sharma, Boult and Jasprit Bumrah sparked an extraordinary collapse with CSK losing five wickets in the powerplay.

They found themselves reeling at 30/6 wickets by the time skipper MS Dhoni was dismissed in the seventh over after which Curran found support in Shardul Thakur and Imran Tahir.

IPL 2020 started on September 19 when defending champions Mumbai Indians took on Chennai Super Kings. The format of the league will stay the same as previous year, with the top four teams progressing to the playoffs.

Teams finishing in the top two will get two chances to reach the final, while teams in the third and fourth spot will have to play a qualifier and then an eliminator to reach the final.

Two points will be awarded for a win, one in case of a washout and no points if there is a tie. If the teams are on level points after the league stage ends, then net run rate will decide who progresses to the next round.