IPL 2020 Points Table: IPL 13 Team Standings After MI vs CSK Match | Chennai Super Kings grabbed the first points of the new season beating Mumbai Indians by five wickets on Saturday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Ambati Rayudu's 48-ball 71 and Faf du Plessis 48-ball 58* helped CSK chase down MI's 162/9. For MI, Sourabh Tiwary top-scored with 42, while Lungi Ngidi was the best bowler for CSK, claiming 3/38 in his four overs. For Mi, James Pattinson was the most economical, claiming 1/27 in his four overs.

Team Played Won Lost Tied N/R Net RR Form 1 Chennai Super Kings 1 1 0 0 0 2 2 Delhi Capitals 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Kolkata Knight Riders 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Kings XI Punjab 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Royal Challengers Bangalore 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 Rajasthan Royals 0 0 0 0 0 0 7 Sunrisers Hyderabad 0 0 0 0 0 0 8 Mumbai Indians 1 0 1 0 0 0

IPL 2020 starts September 19 with defending champions Mumbai Indians eyeing a record fifth IPL title while runner-up Chennai Super Kings will be looking for another solid season, but without their talisman Suresh Raina, This will be MS Dhoni's first tournament since his retirement last month. The format of the league will stay the same as the previous year, with the top four teams progressing to the playofe top two will get two chances to reach the final, while teams in the third and fourth spot will have to play a qualifier and then an eliminator to reach the final. Tfs. Teams finishing in thwo points will be awarded for a win, one in case of a washout and no points if there is a tie. If the teams are on level points after the league stage ends, then the net run rate will decide who progresses to the next round

