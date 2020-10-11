IPL 2020 Points Table: IPL 13 Team Standings After MI vs DC Match

IPL 2020 Points Table: IPL 13 Team Standings After RCB vs CSK Match:After a close 5-wicket win over Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians are now the new numero uno in the IPL team standings.

IPL 2020 Points Table: IPL 13 Team Standings After RCB vs CSK Match:After a close 5-wicket win over Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians are now the new numero uno in the IPL team standings.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE|IPL 2020 SCHEDULE|IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

SERIES Point Table : IPL 2020

Teams Matches Won Lost Tied NR Points NRR MI 7 5 2 0 0 10 +1.327 DC 7 5 2 0 0 10 +1.038 KKR 6 4 2 0 0 8 +0.017 RCB 6 4 2 0 0 8 -0.820 SRH 7 3 4 0 0 6 +0.153 RR 7 3 4 0 0 6 -0.872 CSK 7 2 5 0 0 4 -0.588 KXIP 7 1 6 0 0 2 -0.381

Earlier Mumbai Indians (MI) beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by five wickets at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium to go top of the IPL table. Quinton de Kock (53) and Suryakumar Yadav (53) scored half centuries as MI ended their innings on 166/5, thus chasing down a target of 163 with two balls to spare.

While the chase went into the last over, MI hardly ever looked the second-best team throughout the night. They first restricted DC to 162/4, ensuring that DC opener Shikhar Dhawan scored just 69 runs despite playing through the innings.

DC got a glimmer of hope when they dismissed Suryakumar, Hardik Pandya (0) and Ishan Kishan (28) in relatively quick succession between the 15th and 18th overs.

However, Kieron Pollard (11 not out) and Krunal Pandya (12 not out) saw the team home without any more hiccups.

Earlier, Krunal (2/26) picked two while Trent Boult (1/36) got one of the four DC wickets that fell. Boult provided the breakthrough in the form of Prithvi Shaw off the third ball of the match.

Krunal, meanwhile, accounted for the wickets of Ajinkya Rahane (15) and DC captain Shreyas Iyer (42). Shreyas put up a partnership of 85 runs with Dhawan.