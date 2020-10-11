- Match 27 - 11 Oct, SunMatch Ended162/4(20.0) RR 8.1
DEL
MUM166/5(20.0) RR 8.1
Mumbai beat Delhi by 5 wickets
- Match 26 - 11 Oct, SunMatch Ended158/4(20.0) RR 7.9
HYD
RAJ163/5(20.0) RR 7.9
Rajasthan beat Hyderabad by 5 wickets
- Match 28 - 12 Oct, MonUp Next
RCB
KKR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 29 - 13 Oct, TueUp Next
SRH
CSK
19:30 IST - Dubai
IPL 2020 Points Table: IPL 13 Team Standings After MI vs DC Match
IPL 2020 Points Table: IPL 13 Team Standings After RCB vs CSK Match:After a close 5-wicket win over Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians are now the new numero uno in the IPL team standings.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: October 11, 2020, 11:41 PM IST
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Points
|NRR
MI
|7
|5
|2
|0
|0
|10
|+1.327
DC
|7
|5
|2
|0
|0
|10
|+1.038
KKR
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|8
|+0.017
RCB
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|8
|-0.820
SRH
|7
|3
|4
|0
|0
|6
|+0.153
RR
|7
|3
|4
|0
|0
|6
|-0.872
CSK
|7
|2
|5
|0
|0
|4
|-0.588
KXIP
|7
|1
|6
|0
|0
|2
|-0.381
Earlier Mumbai Indians (MI) beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by five wickets at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium to go top of the IPL table. Quinton de Kock (53) and Suryakumar Yadav (53) scored half centuries as MI ended their innings on 166/5, thus chasing down a target of 163 with two balls to spare.
While the chase went into the last over, MI hardly ever looked the second-best team throughout the night. They first restricted DC to 162/4, ensuring that DC opener Shikhar Dhawan scored just 69 runs despite playing through the innings.
DC got a glimmer of hope when they dismissed Suryakumar, Hardik Pandya (0) and Ishan Kishan (28) in relatively quick succession between the 15th and 18th overs.
However, Kieron Pollard (11 not out) and Krunal Pandya (12 not out) saw the team home without any more hiccups.
Earlier, Krunal (2/26) picked two while Trent Boult (1/36) got one of the four DC wickets that fell. Boult provided the breakthrough in the form of Prithvi Shaw off the third ball of the match.
Krunal, meanwhile, accounted for the wickets of Ajinkya Rahane (15) and DC captain Shreyas Iyer (42). Shreyas put up a partnership of 85 runs with Dhawan.
