T20 CARNIVAL

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On

Associate Partner

Back to News18
IPL 2020
Home » Cricket Home » News

IPL 2020 Points Table: IPL 13 Team Standings After MI vs DC Match

IPL 2020 Points Table: IPL 13 Team Standings After RCB vs CSK Match:After a close 5-wicket win over Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians are now the new numero uno in the IPL team standings.

IPL 2020 Points Table: IPL 13 Team Standings After MI vs DC Match

IPL 2020 Points Table: IPL 13 Team Standings After RCB vs CSK Match:After a close 5-wicket win over Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians are now the new numero uno in the IPL team standings.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE|IPL 2020 SCHEDULE|IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

SERIES Point Table : IPL 2020

TeamsMatchesWonLostTiedNRPointsNRR

Mumbai Indians

MI

7520010+1.327

Delhi Capitals

DC

7520010+1.038

Kolkata Knight Riders

KKR

642008+0.017

Royal Challengers Bangalore

RCB

642008-0.820

Sunrisers Hyderabad

SRH

734006+0.153

Rajasthan Royals

RR

734006-0.872

Chennai Super Kings

CSK

725004-0.588

Kings XI Punjab

KXIP

716002-0.381

Earlier Mumbai Indians (MI) beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by five wickets at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium to go top of the IPL table. Quinton de Kock (53) and Suryakumar Yadav (53) scored half centuries as MI ended their innings on 166/5, thus chasing down a target of 163 with two balls to spare.

While the chase went into the last over, MI hardly ever looked the second-best team throughout the night. They first restricted DC to 162/4, ensuring that DC opener Shikhar Dhawan scored just 69 runs despite playing through the innings.

DC got a glimmer of hope when they dismissed Suryakumar, Hardik Pandya (0) and Ishan Kishan (28) in relatively quick succession between the 15th and 18th overs.

However, Kieron Pollard (11 not out) and Krunal Pandya (12 not out) saw the team home without any more hiccups.

Earlier, Krunal (2/26) picked two while Trent Boult (1/36) got one of the four DC wickets that fell. Boult provided the breakthrough in the form of Prithvi Shaw off the third ball of the match.

Krunal, meanwhile, accounted for the wickets of Ajinkya Rahane (15) and DC captain Shreyas Iyer (42). Shreyas put up a partnership of 85 runs with Dhawan.

Recent Matches

Upcoming Matches