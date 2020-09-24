- Match 5 - 23 Sep, WedMatch Ended195/5(20.0) RR 9.75
MI
KKR146/9(20.0) RR 9.75
Mumbai beat Kolkata by 49 runs
- Match 4 - 22 Sep, TueMatch Ended216/7(20.0) RR 10.8
RR
CSK200/6(20.0) RR 10.8
Rajasthan beat Chennai by 16 runs
- Match 6 - 24 Sep, ThuUp Next
KXIP
RCB
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 7 - 25 Sep, FriUp Next
CSK
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
IPL 2020 Points Table: IPL 13 Team Standings After MI vs KKR Match
This is how the teams stack up after the end of the IPL encounter between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: September 24, 2020, 12:11 AM IST
IPL 2020 Points Table: IPL 13 Team Standings After MI vs KKR Match |Mumbai Indians' captain Rohit Sharma was on Wednesday back to his lazy elegance with a masterful 80 off 54 balls that helped his team to a competitive 195/5 in 20 overs against Kolkata Knight Riders.
|SERIES Point Table : IPL 2020
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Points
|NRR
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0.8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0.5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|-0.145
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-2.45
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0.993
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-0.5
Rohit's innings was punctuated by three fours and six sixes as he nearly played through the innings. Like most players in the IPL, he has hardly played any cricket this year due to Covid pandemic. He is, however, coming into the tournament with a longer break than most of his Indian team mates. He has been away from the sport as a calf injury forced him to abandon India's tour of New Zealand in February.Rohit scored just 12 in MI's first match of the season against Chennai Super Kings on Saturday. Against KKR, he, along with Suryakumar Yadav, helped MI get over the early dismissal of his opening partner Quinton de Kock and give the four-time champions a dominant start.The 33-year-old elegant right-hander feasted on a number of short deliveries from a lacklustre KKR bowling attack and made the most of those deliveries. Five of his nine boundary hits came off his trademark pull shot which he used whenever a short pitched delivery was directed at him.
At one stage, during the middle overs, it seemed as if Rohit would complete his second century in the IPL. But the sultry Abu Dhabi weather caught up with him and he was visibly exhausted by the time his innings came to an end. He fell to Shivam Mavi, holing out at long-on while trying to hit a full toss bowled outside the off-stump.
