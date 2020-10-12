- Match 28 - 12 Oct, MonMatch Ended194/2(20.0) RR 9.7
IPL 2020 Points Table: IPL 13 Team Standings After RCB vs KKR Match
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: October 12, 2020, 11:38 PM IST
IPL 2020 Points Table: IPL 13 Team Standings After RCB vs KKR Match: RCB moved into the top three position of the team standings as they beat KKR by a massive 82 runs.
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Points
|NRR
MI
|7
|5
|2
|0
|0
|10
|+1.327
DC
|7
|5
|2
|0
|0
|10
|+1.038
KKR
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|8
|+0.017
RCB
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|8
|-0.820
SRH
|7
|3
|4
|0
|0
|6
|+0.153
RR
|7
|3
|4
|0
|0
|6
|-0.872
CSK
|7
|2
|5
|0
|0
|4
|-0.588
KXIP
|7
|1
|6
|0
|0
|2
|-0.381
Earlier riding on a scintillating unbeaten 73 off 33 balls from AB de Villiers, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ended their innings with 194/2 in their match against Kolkata Knight Riders here on Monday.
de Villiers hit six sixes and five fours as he set the stadium alight. He was well-supported by skipper Virat Kohli (33 not out off 28 balls) as the two scored 100 off 47 deliveries. Off the last five overs, RCB hammered 83.
RCB, who won the toss and elected to bat, got off to a flying start, adding 67 in 7.4 overs. Aaron Finch scored 47 (37 balls) while Devdutt Padikkal hit 32 (23).
KKR face a stiff target but they have the services of Tom Banton, who is making his IPL debut in this match, having replaced Sunil Narine, who was reported for suspect action during the last match against Kings XI Punjab.
Brief scores: RCB: 194/2 wkts in 20 overs (AB de Villiers 73 not out, Aaron Finch 47, Virat Kohli 33 not out)
