IPL 2020 Points Table: IPL 13 Team Standings After RCB vs MI Match | Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Mumbai Indians in a thrilling Super Over contest in the Indian Premier League on Monday after the match was tied during regulation 20 overs.

Mumbai Indians' man for all seasons" Kieron Pollard's scintillating strokeplay found its match in maverick Ishan Kishan as they nearly pulled off a Houdini Act before Navdeep Saini's spectacular Super Over saw Royal Challengers Bangalore win an IPL humdinger on Monday.

The small built Kishan put up a powerhouse performance scoring 99 off 58 balls with nine sixes while Pollard's 60 off 24 saw them match RCB's total of 201.

However, Saini bowled fast and straight in the Super conceding only seven with Hardik Pandya getting out. Virat Kohli after three bad matches did the needful as Jasprit Bumrah couldn't defend a seven-run target with India captain winning it with a last-ball boundary. As Royal Challengers Bangalore picked up their second win of the campaign.

Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field first. Aaron Finch and Devdutt Padikkal stitched an 81-run partnership for the first wicket before the Australian limited-overs captain departed. Virat Kohli then joined in the middle but the RCB skipper's bad run of form continued as he could only score three runs.

Padikkal completed his second fifty of the tournament and AB de Villiers played a blistering knock of 55 from 24 balls as RCB posted a target of 202 runs for Rohit Sharma and team.

In reply, Mumbai Indians got off to the worst possible start, as they lost captain Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav inside 3 overs. Rohit made eight runs while Yadav departed for a duck.

The four-time champions looked out of the contest even till the 15th over but Ishan Kishan and Kieron Pollard saved the best for the last as they stretched the game to a Super Over.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan scored 58-ball 99 and Kieron Pollard made a 24-ball 60.

In the Super Over, Navdeep Saini went for 7 runs and in reply, RCB managed to cross the finish line in the last ball of the game.

Royal Challengers Bangalore next play Rajasthan Royals on Saturday, October 3, the first match of this year's IPL doubleheaders, while Mumbai Indians take on Kings XI Punjab on Thursday, October 1.