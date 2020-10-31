- Match 52 - 31 Oct, SatMatch Ended120/7(20.0) RR 6
BLR
HYD121/5(20.0) RR 6
Hyderabad beat Bangalore by 5 wickets
- Match 51 - 31 Oct, SatMatch Ended110/9(20.0) RR 5.5
DEL
MUM111/1(20.0) RR 5.5
Mumbai beat Delhi by 9 wickets
- Match 53 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
CSK
KXIP
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 54 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
KKR
RR
19:30 IST - Dubai
IPL 2020 Points Table: IPL 13 Team Standings After RCB vs SRH Match
IPL 2020 points table: Updated team standings of Indian premier League (IPL) after RCB vs SRH match in Sharjah: SRH beat RCB by five wickets in the Indian Premier League match and made sure that they stay in the hunt for play off.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: October 31, 2020, 11:02 PM IST
IPL 2020 Points Table: IPL 13 Team Standings After RCB vs SRH Match |Sandeep Sharma and Jason Holder took two wickets each to help SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) restrict Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to 120/7 wickets in 20 overs in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.
Apart from food bowling by Sharma and Holder, spinners Thangarasu Natarajan and Rashid Khan starved the RCB batsmen for runs. In the four overs each that the pair bowled, Natarajan registered figures of 1/11 while Rashid returned 1/24.
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Points
|NRR
MI
|13
|9
|4
|0
|0
|18
|+1.296
RCB
|13
|7
|6
|0
|0
|14
|+0.048
DC
|13
|7
|6
|0
|0
|14
|-0.159
KXIP
|13
|6
|7
|0
|0
|12
|-0.133
RR
|13
|6
|7
|0
|0
|12
|-0.377
KKR
|13
|6
|7
|0
|0
|12
|-0.467
SRH
|13
|6
|7
|0
|0
|10
|+0.396
CSK
|13
|5
|8
|0
|0
|10
|-0.532
Sharma provided the breakthrough in the form of Devdutt Padikkal who could make only five runs before dismissing RCB captain Virat Kohli for the seventh time in the IPL.
AB de Villiers and Josh Philippe put up a 43-run stand for the third wicket before the former fell to Shahbaz Nadeem in the 11th over. Philippe was dismissed by Rashid after which Washington Sundar pushed on for RCB. He fell to Natarajan and Gurkeerat Singh Mann took them to the 120-run mark.
Brief scores: RCB 120/7 wkts in 20 overs (Josh Philippe 32, AB de Villiers 24; Sandeep Sharma 2/20) vs SRH
