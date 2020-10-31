T20 CARNIVAL

IPL 2020 Points Table: IPL 13 Team Standings After RCB vs SRH Match

IPL 2020 points table: Updated team standings of Indian premier League (IPL) after RCB vs SRH match in Sharjah: SRH beat RCB by five wickets in the Indian Premier League match and made sure that they stay in the hunt for play off.

IPL 2020 Points Table: IPL 13 Team Standings After RCB vs SRH Match

IPL 2020 Points Table: IPL 13 Team Standings After RCB vs SRH Match |Sandeep Sharma and Jason Holder took two wickets each to help SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) restrict Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to 120/7 wickets in 20 overs in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Apart from food bowling by Sharma and Holder, spinners Thangarasu Natarajan and Rashid Khan starved the RCB batsmen for runs. In the four overs each that the pair bowled, Natarajan registered figures of 1/11 while Rashid returned 1/24. 

SERIES Point Table : IPL 2020

TeamsMatchesWonLostTiedNRPointsNRR

Mumbai Indians

MI

13940018+1.296

Royal Challengers Bangalore

RCB

13760014+0.048

Delhi Capitals

DC

13760014-0.159

Kings XI Punjab

KXIP

13670012-0.133

Rajasthan Royals

RR

13670012-0.377

Kolkata Knight Riders

KKR

13670012-0.467

Sunrisers Hyderabad

SRH

13670010+0.396

Chennai Super Kings

CSK

13580010-0.532

Sharma provided the breakthrough in the form of Devdutt Padikkal who could make only five runs before dismissing RCB captain Virat Kohli for the seventh time in the IPL.

AB de Villiers and Josh Philippe put up a 43-run stand for the third wicket before the former fell to Shahbaz Nadeem in the 11th over. Philippe was dismissed by Rashid after which Washington Sundar pushed on for RCB. He fell to Natarajan and Gurkeerat Singh Mann took them to the 120-run mark.

Brief scores: RCB 120/7 wkts in 20 overs (Josh Philippe 32, AB de Villiers 24; Sandeep Sharma 2/20) vs SRH

