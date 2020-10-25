A fine century from Ben Stokes and a half-century from Sanju Samson saw RR register a comprehensive eight-wicket win over MI to keep their slim chances of making the IPL 2020 play-offs alive.

IPL 2020 Points Table: IPL 13 Team Standings After RR vs MI Match - A fine century from Ben Stokes and a half-century from Sanju Samson saw RR register a comprehensive eight-wicket win over MI to keep their slim chances of making the IPL 2020 play-offs alive. Set 196 to win after MI chose to bat first, RR made what was a tricky run-chase look easy. Despite losing Robin Uthappa and Steve Smith early, an unbeaten 152-run stand for the third wicket between Stokes and Samson got RR home in 18.2 overs.

The win takes RR to 10 points, the same total as Kings XI Punjab and only two points behind Kolkata Knight Riders who currently occupy fourth place. RR's win also means Chennai Super Kings are out of contention for the play-offs, the first time since the tournament's inception that this has happened.

Earlier, Hardik Pandya smashed a whopping seven sixes and two fours on his way to 60 off 21 balls to propel MI to 195/5 against RR at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Pandya's carnage meant that MI, who had been reeled in by RR after a good start, milked 79 runs of the last five overs.

Pandya came in after MI captain Kieron Pollard was dismissed off the last ball of the 13th over. He got off to a slow start and was dropped by Rahul Tewatia at deep midwicket in the 16th over when he was six off seven balls. Saurabh Tiwary smashed 17 runs in the next over after which Pandya took off.

He hit four sixes in the 18th over bowled by Ankit Rajpoot and the over produced 27 runs. Kartik Tyagi bowled the last over in which Pandya hit three sixes and two fours, thus sending another over for 27 runs.

Earlier, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan put up an 83-run partnership for the second wicket but RR made their way back into the game with quick wickets in the middle overs. Pandya's onslaught, however, ensured they ended with a good total.