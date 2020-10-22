IPL 2020 Points Table: IPL 13 Team Standings After RR vs SRH Match - Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Thursday. Sent into bat, Rajasthan Royals scored 154 for six in the allotted 20 overs. In reply, SRH chased down the target with 11 balls overs to spare at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Manish Pandey top-scored for the winners with an unbeaten 83 off 47 balls while Jason Holder was the most impressive bowler with excellent figures of 3/33 in four overs. Earlier, Holder starred with the ball in his first game of the ongoing IPL as SRH restricted RR to 154/6 wickets in 20 overs.

Holder, who was brought in as replacement for the injured Kane Williamson, took the important wickets of Sanju Samson (36), RR captain Steve Smith (19) and the dangerous Riyan Parag (20) and ended the innings with figures of 3/33.

All three of the wickets that the West Indies Test captain took came at crucial points, especially that of Parag who had two fours and a six and was looking capable of propelling RR beyond 160 at the start of the 19th over, in which Holder got him.

Rashid Khan, meanwhile, dismissed the struggling Ben Stokes, who laboured to 30 off 32 balls while Vijay Shankar took the all-imporant wicket of Jos Buttler.

IPL 2020 started on September 19 when defending champions Mumbai Indians took on Chennai Super Kings. The format of the league will stay the same as previous year, with the top four teams progressing to the playoffs.

Teams finishing in the top two will get two chances to reach the final, while teams in the third and fourth spot will have to play a qualifier and then an eliminator to reach the final.

Two points will be awarded for a win, one in case of a washout and no points if there is a tie. If the teams are on level points after the league stage ends, then net run rate will decide who progresses to the next round.

(With agency inputs)