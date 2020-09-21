IPL 2020 Points Table: IPL 13 Team Standings After SRH vs RCB Match | RCB went top of the table winning their tournament opener by 10 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai on Monday. After debutant Devdutt Padikkal and AB De Villiers, half-centuries powered Royal Challengers Bangalore to 163/5 before Yuzvendra Chahal and Navdeep Saini combined to halt the Sunrisers Hyderabad's early momentum provided by Jonny Bairstow and Manish Pandey. SRH collapsed from 89/1 to 153 all out.

Team Pld Won Lost Tied N/R Net RR Pts 1 Royal Challengers Bangalore 1 1 0 0 0.5 2 2 Chennai Super Kings 1 1 0 0 0.486 2 3 Delhi Capitals 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 Kings XI Punjab 1 0 1 0 0 0 5 Kolkata Knight Riders 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 Rajasthan Royals 0 0 0 0 0 0 7 Mumbai Indians 1 0 1 0 -0.486 0 8 Sunrisers Hyderabad 1 0 1 0 -0.5 0

The format of the league will stay the same as the previous year, with the top four teams progressing to the playoffs top two will get two chances to reach the final, while teams in the third and fourth spot will have to play a qualifier and then an eliminator to reach the final. Two points will be awarded for a win, one in case of a washout and no points if there is a tie. If the teams are on level points after the league stage ends, then the net run rate will decide who progresses to the next round

