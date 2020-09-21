T20 CARNIVAL

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On

Associate Partner

Back to News18
IPL 2020
Home » Cricket Home » News

IPL 2020 Points Table: IPL 13 Team Standings After SRH vs RCB Match

IPL 2020 points table: Updated team standings of Indian Premier League (IPL) after SRH vs RCB match in Dubai

IPL 2020 Points Table: IPL 13 Team Standings After SRH vs RCB Match

IPL 2020 Points Table: IPL 13 Team Standings After SRH vs RCB Match | RCB went top of the table winning their tournament opener by 10 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai on Monday.  After debutant Devdutt Padikkal and AB De Villiers, half-centuries powered Royal Challengers Bangalore to 163/5 before Yuzvendra Chahal and Navdeep Saini combined to halt the Sunrisers Hyderabad's early momentum provided by Jonny Bairstow and Manish Pandey. SRH collapsed from 89/1 to 153 all out.

IPL Coverage | IPL Schedule | IPL Points Table |SRH vs RCB: As it happened 

TeamPldWonLostTiedN/RNet RRPts
1 Royal Challengers Bangalore11000.52
2 Chennai Super Kings11000.4862
3 Delhi Capitals110002
4 Kings XI Punjab101000
5 Kolkata Knight Riders000000
6 Rajasthan Royals000000
7 Mumbai Indians1010-0.4860
8 Sunrisers Hyderabad1010-0.50

The format of the league will stay the same as the previous year, with the top four teams progressing to the playoffs top two will get two chances to reach the final, while teams in the third and fourth spot will have to play a qualifier and then an eliminator to reach the final. Two points will be awarded for a win, one in case of a washout and no points if there is a tie. If the teams are on level points after the league stage ends, then the net run rate will decide who progresses to the next round

.

Recent Matches

Upcoming Matches