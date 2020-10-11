IPL 2020 Points Table: IPL 13 Team Standings After SRH vs RR Match

IPL 2020 Points Table: IPL 13 Team Standings After RCB vs CSK Match: After a close 5-wicket win, Rajasthan Royals consolidated their position in the bottom three of the IPL team standings.

IPL 2020 Points Table: IPL 13 Team Standings After RCB vs CSK Match:After a close 5-wicket win over SRH, Rajasthan Royals consolidated their position among the bottom three of the IPL team standings.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE|IPL 2020 SCHEDULE|IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

SERIES Point Table : IPL 2020

Teams Matches Won Lost Tied NR Points NRR DC 6 5 1 0 0 10 +1.267 MI 6 4 2 0 0 8 +1.488 KKR 6 4 2 0 0 8 +0.017 RCB 6 4 2 0 0 8 -0.820 SRH 7 3 4 0 0 6 +0.153 RR 7 3 4 0 0 6 -0.872 CSK 7 2 5 0 0 4 -0.588 KXIP 7 1 6 0 0 2 -0.381

Meanwhile earlier today all-rounder Rahul Tewatia played an innings of substance once again as he took Rajasthan Royals to the third win of the season against Sunrisers Hyderabad, in Dubai on Sunday. The left-hander smashed an unbeaten 45 from 28 balls and forged a crucial partnership with Riyan Parag of 85 runs for the sixth wicket. The latter too came up with a brilliant innings of 42 from 26 balls only, and hit Khaleel Ahmed for a six over covers, on the penultimate ball, to seal the game for his team.

Chasing 159, Rajasthan never quite looked in the game, till the very end. They kept losing wickets at regular intervals. The ploy of sending Ben Stokes to open the innings -- who was playing his first match this season -- failed as he was dismissed for five. From there on Rajasthan never got any partnerships going. At one stage they were reeling at 78-5 in 12 overs, when Sanju Samson was dismissed for 26.

But it all changed during the 17th over of the chase -- that was bowled by Rashid Khan. He was hit for three boundaries in the over, that brought back RR in the game. From there on, they sealed the game and moved to their third victory this year.

Earlier in the day, disciplined bowling from Rajasthan Royals kept SunRisers Hyderabad in check, restricting them to 158 for four in their IPL match. Jonny Bairstow and David Warner, who had put on a big century stand in the previous match, failed to fire as an opening pair, putting on only 23. Bairstow made 16 off 19 deliveries while David Warner scored 48 off 38 balls.