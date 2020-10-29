T20 CARNIVAL

IPL 2020 Points Table: Team Standings After RCB vs MI Match

IPL 2020 Points Table: Team Standings After RCB vs MI Match - Mumbai Indians (MI) on Wednesday took a two-point lead at the top of the Indian Premier League (IPL) table with a five-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Jasprit Bumrah's heroics with the ball restricted RCB to 164/6 wickets after which Suryakumar Yadav led his team to victory with an unbeaten 79 off 43 balls at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. (IPL 2020 | IPL SCHEDULE | IPL POINTS TABLE)

Suryakumar hit the winning runs with a four and took MI to victory with five balls to spare. He hit 10 fours and three sixes in his innings. He anchored the innings after walking into the middle in the sixth over, notably putting up a 51-run stand with Hardik Pandya for the fifth wicket that all but sealed the win for MI. Kieron Pollard faced just one ball after Pandya's dismissal, which he dispatched for four and thus left his team needing just three to win off the last over.

Earlier, were off to a strong start with openers Devdutt Padikkal and Josh Philippe putting up a partnership of 71 runs in 47 balls. Padikkal then struck up useful partnerships with RCB captain Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers but the team went into a tailspin after the latter's dismissal. de Villiers looked like he was on his way to a big score before MI's stand-in captain Kieron Pollard dismissed him in the 16th over.

SERIES Point Table : IPL 2020

TeamsMatchesWonLostTiedNRPointsNRR

Mumbai Indians

MI

12840016+1.186

Royal Challengers Bangalore

RCB

12750014+0.048

Delhi Capitals

DC

12750014+0.030

Kings XI Punjab

KXIP

12660012-0.049

Kolkata Knight Riders

KKR

12660012-0.479

Sunrisers Hyderabad

SRH

12570010+0.396

Rajasthan Royals

RR

12570010-0.505

Chennai Super Kings

CSK

1248008-0.602

Bumrah was then brought back for the 17th and the over ended up being a double-wicket maiden as he got Shivam Dube and the big wicket of Padikkal in the over. Boult then dismissed Chris Morris in the 18th over after which Gurkeerat Mann Singh and Washington Sundar took RCB beyond the 160-run mark.

