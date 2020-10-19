IPL 2020: Police Claims IPL 2020 Betting Racket Busted in Hyderabad; Arrests Four

Betting in all sports has been happening since ever and the authorities have been behind them to bust the racket. A cricket betting racket was busted in Hyderabad on October 17.

A cricket betting racket was busted in Hyderabad on October 17. According to the police, the accused were running a racket, organising games and accepting betting amounts for the matches of the ongoing IPL 2020.

The North Zone Task Force Team of Hyderabad raided a house located in the Rasoolpura area of the city in connection with the case. They caught four accused - Alugu Raju, Dasari Venkatesh, Katta Avinash and Kurva Vijaya Kumar. As per the police, Alugu has been accused of being the main organizer of the betting racket.

Police have seized five mobile phones and Rs 45,000 in cash from the possession of the four accused. It happened when the accused were allegedly accepting bets for the ongoing match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on October 17. The DC had won the match by five wickets.

The police statement said that the organiser was accepting money from his punters directly and indirectly over the phone.

Since the IPL 2020 has started, several betting rackets have been busted by the police. On October 18, in Andhra Pradesh’s Narsapuram, police arrested 14 people in connection with a betting case.

According to the report, K Nageswara Rao, DSP informed reporters that 14 people of the gang that has 21 people have been arrested. They seized Rs 2.20 lakh in cash and 14 mobile phones from the accused men. While one bookie Murali Krishna has been arrested, another bookie named Pandu is on the run.

Earlier, on October 12, two men were held in a cricket betting racket in Hyderabad’s Nampally. Mohammed Salar Baba and Syed Sajeed were caught by the Commissioner’s Task Force (CTF) and have been accused of running a betting racket. A total of Rs 7,520 were seized from them along with two mobile phones.